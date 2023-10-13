Danny Robins, host of the Uncanny Podcast will be bringing his stories of the paranormal to BBC for a brand new TV show

Uncanny will be making the leap to the small screen, with the Uncanny TV show debuting on BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer tonight.

The Uncanny Podcast has been a hit with BBC Radio 4 listeners. Hosted by Danny Robins, who is also the creator of BBC Sounds podcasts The Battersea Poltergeist and The Witch Farm, and the writer of the award-winning West End play 2:22 – A Ghost Story. Uncanny delves into the world of the paranormal.

Witnesses share their eerie stories, whilst resident sceptic Dr Ciarán O’Keeffe and parapsychologist Evelyn Hollow, analyse the details of each case to work out what might have happened.

Here's everything you need to know about the Uncanny TV show coming to BBC.

Uncanny TV show: release date

The Uncanny TV show will be available to watch on BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer tonight at 9 pm.

There will be three episodes in total, with titles including "Miss Howard", "The Bearpark Poltergeist" and "The Oxford Exorcism". Each episode will air weekly, with the finale taking place on Friday 27 October.

What is Uncanny about?

Uncanny is a BBC Radio 4 podcast hosted by Danny Robins that delves into the mysteries surrounding the paranormal. Joined by Dr Ciarán O'Keeffe, the team's resident sceptic, and Evelyn Hollow, the team's resident believer, they meet people who recall their unusual supernatural experiences.

The Uncanny TV show will bring the very same premise to our screens, with three distinct episodes exploring witness reports of ghostly experiences, with the team trying to find the most rational explanation.

Uncanny presenter Danny Robins with experts Dr Ciarán O’Keeffe and Evelyn Hollow (Photo: BBC Studios)

Is there a trailer?

Yes, BBC released a trailer which features podcast host Danny Robins interviewing a witness recalling their paranormal stories. The clip also includes experts Evelyn Hollow who remarks, "it's absolutely wild", and Dr Ciarán O'Keeffe who states: "it would be so much simpler to say 'it's a ghost'". You can watch the trailer for the Uncanny TV show below:

How did the Uncanny podcast become a TV show?

Uncanny started life as a BBC Sounds podcast. It captivated audiences with its spooky ghost stories and harrowing tales of the supernatural entertaining both avid believers and sceptics alike.

Speaking to What To Watch, Robins described the TV as the "podcast come to life". He said: "The TV series is basically the podcast come to life in visual form. We're trying to be as true to the pod as possible, so we have a witness telling me this strange, life-changing, deeply frightening story, and then we do experiments to try and explore some of the potential scientific explanations, we go to the place where it happened, and try to bring the story to life."

He continued: "The whole point of Uncanny, I guess, is that we keep an open mind. There are lots of paranormal shows out there that preach to the converted, that are for believers, and there's lots of sceptic people who debunk, and we sit in the middle — I am not sure what I think! I would love ghosts to be real, but I haven't yet got to the point where I am a fully signed-up, card-carrying believer."