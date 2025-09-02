What does your favourite TV show say about you?

With The Great British Bake Off set to return to our screens tonight (Tuesday 2nd of September) an expert has revealed what your favourite reality show says about you.

Over 27 million homes in the UK have a TV, with Brits spending an average of four hours watching and streaming content each day. Almost 70% of households also have a subscription to a service like Netflix or Amazon Prime.

When it comes to cooking competitions,Paul says the following, “People who watchMasterChef or Great British Bake Off often display perfectionist tendencies and appreciate structure. These viewers typically value tradition, craftsmanship, and the satisfaction of seeing progress toward clearly defined goals.”

"Competition-based shows such as Survivor or The Apprentice attract viewers who enjoy strategic thinking and calculated risk," Paul says. "These viewers typically have higher analytical skills and make decisions based on careful consideration as opposed to just emotion."

In contrast, dating show fans, particularly those who follow Love Island or The Bachelor, tend to value emotional connection and social dynamics. They're typically more extroverted and place higher importance on interpersonal relationships.

Talent show fans also display another set of characteristics. If your favourite show is something like X Factor or Britain’s Got Talent, Paul says that you value authenticity and transformation stories, appreciation for creative expression, and a greater willingness to support underdogs.

If you’re more interested in home renovation shows like Grand Designs or DIY SOS, Paul notes that you tend to demonstrate patience and long-term thinking. You appreciate the methodical process of transformation and make more measured real-world decisions, particularly with financial matters.

“True crime fans are curious and love solving puzzles,” Paul adds. “If watching shows like Making a Murderer or The Staircase is up your street, you probably find yourself drawn to the darker side of human nature and have a keen interest in investigations, psychology, and mystery.”

The final type of show Paul mentions are lifestyle shows like Queer Eye and The Biggest Loser. Watching these types of programmes indicate that you’re someone who enjoys self-improvement or change. You may be motivated by personal growth and passionate about creating a better version of yourself or others.

One thing Paul does stress is that personality traits revealed by viewing preferences shouldn't be seen as definitive indicators. You might find you enjoy watching certain shows because they offer a contrast to your own personality.

“While these patterns exist across large groups of viewers, individual personality is complex. Someone might enjoy Survivor for the outdoor challenges rather than the strategic gameplay or watch Love Island for the fashion rather than the relationships.

“The way we consume content is also changing, which arguably has even more to say about our personalities. One Ofcom report shows young viewers have particularly distinctive viewing patterns, with those aged 15-24 often preferring short clips and highlights over full episodes.

“The next time you sit down to watch your favourite show, take a moment to think about what it is you actually enjoy and get out of it. You might be surprised by the outcome and discover something new about yourself that you weren’t aware of before.”