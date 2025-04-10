Final homes set to launch at The Arbour in Beaulieu

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Arbour, Beaulieu, Henry Shuttlewood Drive, CM1 6EQ

L&Q is set to launch the final two collections of homes at its popular Chelmsford development, The Arbour, on 12th April and in late May. The release marks the culmination of four years of sell-out launches at the Essex development, with a final phaseof one- and two- bedroom Shared Ownership homes coming to market this spring.

Highlighting an acute need for affordable housing close to the affluent Essex city, L&Q has seen exceptionally highlevels of interest since launching in 2021 and bringing an impressive 255 Shared Ownership homes to the market.Recently spotlighted in The Times’ ‘Best Places to Live Guide’, demand for homes in Chelmsford is particularly high. For every home released at The Arbour, L&Q received eight applications from hopeful buyers. Sixty-four percent of all buyers at the development were already living in Chelmsford, the majority renting privately before purchasing through Shared Ownership. Most of the remaining purchasers came from nearby towns within Essex.

The final homes will be available exclusively through Shared Ownership, with prices starting from just £70,650 for a 30% share of a one-bedroom apartment. In the past year, average property prices on the open market in Chelmsford hit over 5 times this, with the average sale price sitting at almost £400,000*.

The Arbour, Chelmsford

Set within 176 acres of green open space, The Arbour forms part of Beaulieu, a joint venture between L&Q and Countryside, bringing 3,600 new homes to the area. The exciting new development is delivering a wide range of facilities, including new schools, a nursery, health and sports facilities, a community centre and a central parade of shops and cafes, all across an impressive 610-acre site.

Claire Brenlund, Sales and Marketing Director at L&Q, comments, “The Arbour has been consistently popular since first launching in 2021, and we’re expecting to see extremely high demand for this final collection of homes. We’re proud to have welcomed over 212 new Shared Ownership households to the development, creatingalternative home ownership opportunities for local people who might have otherwise been priced out of the property market in Chelmsford.”

Designed to a modern specification, homes at The Arbour feature a white paint finish to all walls and ceilings – providing the perfect blank canvas for any new homeowner. Kitchens are equipped with integrated appliances, including an oven, hob, fridge freezer, dishwasher, and washing machine, and feature under cupboard LED lighting for a sleek finish. Bathrooms are fitted out with modern white sanitaryware, chrome ladder towel radiators and chrome dual flush plate for water efficiency. Bedrooms are finished with carpet. Each apartment also benefits from a private balcony or terrace and allocated parking.

New homes at The Arbour are close to several well-rated schools, including The Beaulieu Park School, Essex’s first all-through school, where the primary provision has recently expanded to double its capacity to 840 students

Just a 10-minute drive from the centre of Chelmsford, residents can easily access a variety of shops and restaurants. The Bond Street Chelmsford shopping and leisure centre, located along the riverside, serves as a hub for shoppers and foodies alike, hosting brands like John Lewis, JoJo Maman Bébé and an Everyman Cinema.

With Beaulieu’s very own bus service, which residents can use free-of-charge for one year, commuting from The Arbour is made easy. For added convenience, the bus timetable aligns with Chelmsford Railway services, allowing commuters to reach London Liverpool Street in under an hour. For those travelling by car, the new Beaulieu Parkway Bridge is now open, which runs from the A12 at the Boreham interchange to the Beaulieu development, connecting residents to Ipswich and south to London. Further enhancing travel connections, a dedicated train station is planned on-site and scheduled for completion at the end of 2025.

Prices for L&Q’s new Shared Ownership homes at The Arbour start from £70,650 for a 30% share of a one-bedroom apartment (full market value £235,000) and £90,000 for a 30% share of a two-bedroom apartment (full market value £300,000).

