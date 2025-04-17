Find your happy place with Brewers Fayre new summer dishes

User (UGC) Submitted

With the weather warming, family-favourite Brewers Fayre has unveiled a fresh line-up of global-inspired dishes and great value offers, sure to land you in your happy place this summer.

From traditional pub classics to comforting curries and great grills, Brewers Fayre’s new dishes ensure everyone’s favourites are all in one place.

Perfect for picky bits lovers and the indecisive, new sharer plates like the Trio of Indian Nibbles; Crispy Prawns with sweet chilli mayo; Mac & Cheese Bites; and Chicken Wing Roulette with various heat levels, are must-trys. Whilst for mains, guests can get a taste of the globe with dishes making their debut including the Spicy Korean Chicken Burger with chips and coleslaw and the Italian stone-baked Chicken Tikka Pizza; or for those looking for something lighter this summerthe Lebanese Style Lamb Kofta served with flatbread and the BBQ Burrito Bowl served with your choice of BBQ rump or chicken breast are perfect choices.

For extra hungry tums, new retro-inspired summer sundaes like Rhubarb & Custard Sundae or the Peach & Raspberry Melba Sundae, or the Mini Doughnuts with a choice of dipping sauces will ensure a sweet end to every visit.

Designed not to break the bank, expect big savings and big smiles with the Daytime Value Meals menu, with a main dish for only £5. Ready to be enjoyed Monday – Friday from 12pm – 6pm, choose from flavour-packed plates including new additions of an All-Day Breakfast Flatbread; Grilled Chicken Caesar Flatbread and Melt-in-the-Middle Fish Pie Fishcake. Those who know what they like can enjoy classic, crowd-pleasing plates including Fish & Chips; Sausages and Mash; and Chicken Tikka Curry¸ whilst those wanting an extra bite can add a starter or dessert for just £2.99.

Keeping Sunday traditions alive in the height of summer, Brewers Fayre will be continuing the popular carvery from Sundays from 12-6pm*, where kids and grown-ups can choose from three succulent meats including beef, turkey and gammon alongside unlimited trimmings.

Brewer’s Fayre – Finding your happy place this summer.