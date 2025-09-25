Fire, Flavour, and Fresh Catch: Ben Forte Opens England’s Seafood FEAST on the English Riviera

Brand-new Flame & Feast: The Seafood BBQ Experience will launch this year’s showcase of the region’s world-class seafood on Saturday, 27 September 2025

England’s Seafood FEAST opens with fire, flavour and theatre this Saturday as TV chef and BBQ specialist Ben Forte (@BBQForte) takes to Brixham Harbourside for a unique one-day seafood barbecue like no other.

The launch event,Flame & Feast: The Seafood BBQ Experience, will run from 12:00 to 17:00 on Saturday, 27 September 2025 at The Prince William, Pub and Restaurant, Brixham. With one of the UK’s busiest fishing ports as the backdrop, Ben Forte will be serving up the day’s catch straight from the boats and onto the barbecue, cooked over open flames for an afternoon of smoke, spectacle and outstanding seafood.

Ben Forte, a leading name in the UK’s live-fire cooking movement, said: “Live-fire cooking lets great fish speak for itself. With Brixham’s boats right there in front of us, we’ll be grilling the freshest local catch with simple seasoning and clean smoke, the way seafood needs to be cooked. Expect bold flavours, theatre at the grill, and a proper celebration of local Devon produce.”

Dishes will be served as they’re ready to encourage a relaxed, grazing style of dining, with a menu that includes scallops with maple bacon and chilli mayo in a Prince William-branded brioche bun, tuna tataki with Asian grilled slaw, smoky octopus burnt ends, and indulgent surf & turf tacos topped with smoked beef cheek and garlic butter prawns. Bays Brewery will also be pouring pints on the terrace, keeping the atmosphere lively and unmistakably Brixham.

The launch event is one of the signature highlights opening England’s Seafood FEAST (26 September to 12 October), a two-week celebration across the English Riviera which showcases the region’s world-class seafood through special menus, tasting events and family-friendly experiences. Backed by the English Riviera BID Company and Torbay Council, the FEAST is designed to spotlight the area’s outstanding natural larder, strengthen its reputation as the UK’s top seafood destination, and extend the visitor season into autumn.

Kelly Widley, Seafood FEAST Programme Curator, continued: “The English Riviera is England’s Seafood Coast, and events like Flame & Feast capture exactly why. This is about connecting visitors directly with the boats, the chefs and the incredible seafood that make this destination unique. We are delighted to see Ben Forte launching the FEAST in Brixham, celebrating the catch, the coast and the community in the most spectacular setting.”

Liam Coslett, Group Marketing, Events & Guest Relations Manager at The Greenway Group (The Prince William), added: “We’re proud to help launch England’s Seafood Feast with a harbourside experience that showcases what Brixham does best, exceptional seafood, cooked simply and enjoyed together. Our end of summer BBQ and launch of England's seafood Feast is all about bringing people closer to the catch and creating a community celebration on our doorstep.”

England’s Seafood FEAST runs from 26 September to 12 October 2025, with participating restaurants, cafes and venues across Torquay, Paignton and Brixham offering seasonal menus and events inspired by the region’s daily landings. Visitors can explore the full programme at www.theseafoodfeast.co.uk.

And whether you’re looking for a stylish seafront hotel, a welcoming B&B, an activity-packed holiday park, or a self-catering retreat, the English Riviera offers accommodation for every type of visitor. Enjoy a luxurious stay at the Mercure Paignton Hotel or take advantage of the fantastic leisure facilities at TLH Leisure Resorts in Torquay. For a more homely experience, Brixham’s delightful cottages and apartments offer breathtaking sea views and access to the finest local cuisine.

Flame & Feast: The Seafood BBQ Experience takes place on Saturday 27 September 2025 from 12:00–17:00 at The Prince William, Brixham Harbourside.

For full details visit: www.englishriviera.co.uk