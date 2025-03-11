Five best ways to celebrate Mother’s Day in London this year

CLAP London, Sushi Bar

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking to treat your mum to something truly special, London has plenty to offer. From indulgent brunches to serene spa days and elegant afternoon teas, here are five of the best ways to celebrate this year.

1. Relax and Unwind at J Wellness Centre

For a luxurious and tranquil retreat, treat your mum to a spa day at J Wellness Circle, located at Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites & Residences. This hidden oasis blends traditional Indian healing techniques with modern luxury, featuring private treatment rooms, a vitality bathing area, and relaxation zones.

A Day Spa Pass costs £100 per person and offers three hours of access to the spa, while treatments of 120 minutes or more include complimentary use of wet area facilities. It’s the ultimate way to help your mum unwind this Mother’s Day.

The Ladbroke Arms, Yorkshire Puddings

More information can be found here: https://www.taj51buckinghamgate.co.uk/en/wellness-spa-london/

2. Indulge in a Japanese-Inspired Brunch at CLAP London

For a more vibrant celebration, CLAP London offers a lively weekend brunch experience with unlimited sushi, sashimi, and salads, plus a main course and shared dessert for £65 per person. The atmosphere is electric, with a DJ or live entertainment and stunning views of the city while you dine. It’s a perfect mix of fine dining and fun, making it a fantastic way to celebrate.

The brunch is available on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 pm to 3 pm at CLAP London.

Th@51 Restaurant and Bar

Reservations can be made at CLAP London: https://claprestaurant.com/london/

3. Afternoon Tea at Kona’s Secret Garden

If you think your mum might enjoy a storybook-inspired afternoon tea, Kona at Taj 51 Buckingham Gate offers a beautifully curated experience inspired by The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Exquisite pastries, savoury treats, and teas from Bird & Blend are on the menu, with the option to add signature gins from The Secret Garden Distillery. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available with 48-hour notice.

The afternoon tea is priced at £75 per person, with a 50% discount for children aged 4 to 11. It is available Thursday to Sunday at 12 pm, 2 pm, and 4 pm.

J Wellness Centre, Vitality Pool

More details and booking information can be found at Kona Afternoon Tea: https://www.taj51buckinghamgate.co.uk/en/dine-central-london/kona-afternoon-tea/

4. Enjoy a Classic Sunday Roast at The Ladbroke Arms

For those who prefer traditional British comfort food, The Ladbroke Arms in Notting Hill serves one of London’s best Sunday roasts. The menu includes 28-day aged rump cap Picanha, roast pork belly, roast chicken, and a vegetarian wellington, all served with Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, and seasonal vegetables. Prices start at £24 per person.

Full information found here: https://www.ladbrokearms.com/

5. Try TH@51’s New Elementals Weekend Brunch

Located near Buckingham Palace, TH@51 offers an Elementals Weekend Brunch, combining cosy vibes with indulgent dishes. The menu features highlights such as Lava Stone Grilled Cornfed Chicken, Salmon and Crab Cake, Lamb Chops with Root Vegetables, and Malabari Prawn Curry.

Guests can enhance their experience with bottomless drinks, including cocktails, wine, and beer. Two courses cost £35, or £55 with bottomless drinks. You can also opt to have three courses for £45, or £65 with bottomless drinks. The brunch is available on Saturdays and Sundays from 12:30 pm to 4 pm.

Reservations can be made on their website: https://www.th51.co.uk/en/

Whether you’re looking for a relaxing spa day, a decadent brunch, or a classic Sunday roast, these top picks are guaranteed to make Mother’s Day extra special this year!