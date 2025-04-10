Five 'eggciting' experiences for under £25 to keep the kids entertained this Easter
Indeed, the search term 'cheap family days out' has seen a 70% increase in Google searches in the last 12 months, clearly indicating that families are on the hunt for a bargain.
Meanwhile, according to Visit England, almost a half are either 'cautious and being very careful' due to the cost-of-living crisis.
Dan Jones, operations manager at Experiences.co.uk, said: “Easter can present the challenge of keeping the kids entertained while sticking to a budget.
“We hope that these exciting five experiences for under £25 will offer something different while providing long lasting memories.”
Jump for joy…children, and adults alike, will jump at the chance to experience these indoor sessions where bouncing is the name of the game.
They are a great way to exercise while having fun as a family and because they take place indoors can be enjoyed no matter the weather.
Young fans of the bear with the stare will love this official Paddington Bear™ walking tour of London.
The two-and-a-half hour tour starts at Paddington Station before proceeding to memorable locations from the books and films, including Portobello Road Market.
An 86-metre-long waterslide awaits children and adults looking for a one-hour watery thrill that promises plenty of family fun.
When the waterslide excitement has finished, then it's a lovely setting to enjoy a leisurely picnic surrounded by the beautiful Devon countryside.
This wizardry experience for young Harry Potter fans starts off from King's Cross St Pancras station in a tour bus with an expert guide.
Highlights include visiting locations such as Platform 9 ¾, plus locations that were used as backdrops including The Leaky Cauldron and Gringotts Bank.
Evoke the golden era of train travel with a leisurely four-mile round trip travelling through rolling Kent countryside and also through the Golgotha tunnel.
There's also the chance to explore the visitor centre and small museum, or take a relaxing walk in the nearby Knees Woodland.
