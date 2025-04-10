Five 'eggciting' experiences for under £25 to keep the kids entertained this Easter

By Stuart Roberts
Contributor
2 hours ago
60 Minute Bounce Centre Session
With the cost-of-living crisis still impacting many, Experiences.co.uk is highlighting its packages for under £25 that offer something unusual for children this Easter.

Indeed, the search term 'cheap family days out' has seen a 70% increase in Google searches in the last 12 months, clearly indicating that families are on the hunt for a bargain.

Meanwhile, according to Visit England, almost a half are either 'cautious and being very careful' due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Dan Jones, operations manager at Experiences.co.uk, said: “Easter can present the challenge of keeping the kids entertained while sticking to a budget.

Paddington Bear Tour in London

“We hope that these exciting five experiences for under £25 will offer something different while providing long lasting memories.”

60 Minute Bounce Centre Session

Jump for joy…children, and adults alike, will jump at the chance to experience these indoor sessions where bouncing is the name of the game.

They are a great way to exercise while having fun as a family and because they take place indoors can be enjoyed no matter the weather.

The East Kent Railway

Paddington Bear Tour in London – Child

Young fans of the bear with the stare will love this official Paddington Bear™ walking tour of London.

The two-and-a-half hour tour starts at Paddington Station before proceeding to memorable locations from the books and films, including Portobello Road Market.

Slip N Slide Water Adventure Ticket – Devon

An 86-metre-long waterslide awaits children and adults looking for a one-hour watery thrill that promises plenty of family fun.

When the waterslide excitement has finished, then it's a lovely setting to enjoy a leisurely picnic surrounded by the beautiful Devon countryside.

Wizards London Bus Tour of Harry Potter Locations – Child

This wizardry experience for young Harry Potter fans starts off from King's Cross St Pancras station in a tour bus with an expert guide.

Highlights include visiting locations such as Platform 9 ¾, plus locations that were used as backdrops including The Leaky Cauldron and Gringotts Bank.

East Kent Railway Tickets for Two

Evoke the golden era of train travel with a leisurely four-mile round trip travelling through rolling Kent countryside and also through the Golgotha tunnel.

There's also the chance to explore the visitor centre and small museum, or take a relaxing walk in the nearby Knees Woodland.

For more information about Experiences.co.uk, and its full range of activities, visit www.experiences.co.uk.

