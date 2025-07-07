Five places to visit in Munich this summer

Munich

Many people may be considering visiting Munich this year, to explore the city's world-class museums, marvellous cobblestone streets, exciting underground music scene, many beer gardens (biergartens), and historic Old Town (Altstadt).

Munich is the capital of Bavaria, a free state in southeastern Germany. One of the great things about this city is that it makes for a great visit at any time of year.

Summer boasts warm weather, perfect for exploring the city's parks, beer gardens, and water activities. Autumn hosts the famous Oktoberfest. Winter is the ideal time to marvel at the iconic German Christmas markets. Spring, with its comfortable temperatures, sees the city's parks blossom in colour.

This article will explore five places to visit in Munich this year.

1. The National Theatre

Munich is home to Germany's largest opera house. The National Theatre, which opened in 1818, serves as the primary venue for the Bavarian State Opera, Orchestra, and Ballet.

There is an excellent program of events for both adults and children to enjoy, which you can book online. However, even if you don't have the time or money to watch a performance, be sure to walk past the building at night to see it lit up.

2. The Old Town (Altstadt)

The Old Town is home to Marienplatz (main square), Frauenkirche (Cathedral), Altes Rathaus (Old Town Hall, and the gargoyle-adorned Neues Rathaus (New Town Hall), and much more. If you explore Munich with GuruWalk, your local tour guide will tell you everything you need to know about Altstadt's majestic monuments and hidden gems.

In addition, you can watch the famous Glockenspiel (a neo-Gothic tower) in action each day at 11am, 12pm, and 5pm (the latter only from March to October). The colourful mechanical figures depict moments from Munich's deep history, moving to the sound of chiming bells.

3. Viktualienmarkt

Munich's biggest open-air market and most famous food market, Viktualienmarkt, is an excellent place to visit. Visitors can try or buy a variety of fresh, local produce, including bread, bacon, Schweinshaxe (roasted ham hock), Weißwurst (white sausage), foraged mushrooms, artisanal cheeses, and honey.

You'll also find a large beer garden in the centre and places serving freshly pressed juices, sparkling wine, and specialty coffee.

Viktualienmarkt is open six days a week, and if you're in Munich between mid-November and late December, it hosts a Christmas market. Alpenwahn is complete with Christmas carols, homemade cards and gifts, and Glühwein (mulled wine).

4. English Garden (Englischer Garten)

The English Garden spans almost 1,000 acres and is one of the world's largest inner-city public parks - bigger than London's Hyde Park.

It was landscaped in the eighteenth century for Prince Charles Theodore, and today people visit the park to have a picnic, go for a run or walk, sunbathe (often naked), or stop for a drink in one of the beer gardens.

In addition, there's Eisbachwelle, a man-made wave that runs continuously all year round for surfers, and Monopteros, a fake Greek temple atop a hill with stunning views.

The English Garden offers shade and swimming opportunities in the summer, snowy slopes for sledding in the winter, and beautiful colours in the autumn and spring.

5. Museum Area (Kunstareal)

The Kunstareal is an area in the city centre of Munich packed with museums and art galleries, including:

Munich Documentation Centre for the History of National Socialism. Located on the site of the headquarters of the National Socialist German Workers' Party, this museum explores the history of the site and the significance of Munich as the former' capital of the movement.'

Museum Brandhorst. This museum houses works of modern and contemporary art. The Brandhorst Collection comprises over 1,200 works by artists of the 20th and 21st centuries, including those from the main protagonist of Pop Art, Andy Warhol.

Geological Museum Munich. This museum is part of the Bavarian State Collection of Paleontology and Geology, presenting engaging and valuable information about the world underneath our feet.

Old Pinakothek. This museum houses one of the world's most important collections, showcasing the development of European painting from the Middle Ages to the late Rococo period.

State Museum of Egyptian Art. This is the only museum of its kind to focus on ancient Egyptian sculptures from all eras, including prehistory, the classical periods of the Old, Middle, and New Kingdoms, and the Late Period up to the Greco-Roman period.

The Kunstareal is also home to many cultural, scientific, and academic institutions.

Ready To Travel to Munich?

With so much to see and do in Munich, at all times of year, it's a must-visit European city break. Once you arrive at Munich Airport, you can hop on board the S-bahn and reach the city centre in approximately 40 minutes.