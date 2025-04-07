Flexing the future: BFT’s global conference shapes what’s next

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BFT International, the world’s fastest-growing fitness franchise, hosted its 2025 global conference last week, bringing together franchisees, industry experts and key partners for an action-packed event focused on growth, innovation and the BFT community.

The conference, running from 27-31 March, in Cairns, Australia, focused on equipping the network with the tools to drive success in an evolving fitness market. Attendees also celebrated the network’s achievements at the prestigious BFT International awards, recognising the best studios, coaches and franchise partners from around the world.

Reflecting on the success of the conference, BFT Founder Cameron Falloon shared his enthusiasm: “Bringing the BFT community together each year is incredibly important – it’s a powerful reminder of the global community we’ve built through our passion for fitness. Seeing franchise owners come together from all corners of the world fills me with immense pride. Every year, we share successes and challenge stories, exchange ideas, and push ourselves to new heights, all while reinforcing our mission to make fitness accessible and empowering for everyone.”

BFT's annual conference 2025

The conference featured an impressive lineup of speakers, insightful panel discussions and hands-on workshops designed to support BFT International's franchise network in achieving long-term success. Some key highlights included:

Expert insights – sessions led by industry leaders, including Petar Lackovic, director of The Sales Institute of Australia and BFT’s APAC CEO, David Aitchison, who delivered a comprehensive year-in-review. Cameron Falloon also took to the stage to discuss business growth and international expansion.

– sessions led by industry leaders, including Petar Lackovic, director of The Sales Institute of Australia and BFT’s APAC CEO, David Aitchison, who delivered a comprehensive year-in-review. Cameron Falloon also took to the stage to discuss business growth and international expansion. Breakout sessions – interactive workshops focused on leadership, operational excellence and franchise success strategies, with top-performing franchisees sharing their experiences and best practices.

– interactive workshops focused on leadership, operational excellence and franchise success strategies, with top-performing franchisees sharing their experiences and best practices. Community building – the event provided a platform for franchisees to connect, exchange ideas and collaborate on future opportunities.

– the event provided a platform for franchisees to connect, exchange ideas and collaborate on future opportunities. Awards night – a highlight of the annual conference, the prestigious BFT International awards celebrated outstanding success across the network, with accolades such as Studio of the Year, Coach of the Year and Best First-Year Studio.

Jason Clark, franchise sales director for BFT International, reflected on the impact of the event and the strong UK presence among attendees. “It was fantastic to see all of our UK network come together for this year’s conference. The energy, the enthusiasm and dedication to grow were truly inspiring.”

There was success a plenty for the UK network on the awards night, with BFT Hackney taking home the 2024 Europe Studio of the Year, with BFT Battersea and BFT Leicester placing second and third respectively.

BFT's 2025 annual conference

Closing the event, Cameron Falloon expressed his gratitude and shared his optimism for the future. “This conference is a reminder of what makes BFT so special – our people, our passion and a shared commitment to excellence.

“The insights, strategies and connections made here will shape the future of our network. I can’t wait to see how our franchisees take these learnings forward, driving them to even greater success in the years ahead.”

As BFT looks to the future, the focus remains on fostering innovation, strengthening franchisee support and reinforcing the strong sense of community that defines the brand. With new opportunities on the horizon, BFT is excited to continue empowering its network to set new benchmarks in the fitness industry.