Focus on the Foundry: New photography exhibition showcasing Taylor’s Bellfoundry restoration opens at the Loughborough Bellfoundry Museum

The Loughborough Bellfoundry Museum has unveiled its latest temporary exhibition, ‘Focus on the Foundry’.

Running for six months, the exhibition is a striking photographic exploration of the extensive restoration work undertaken at John Taylor’s Bellfoundry, as documented through a series of workshops led by professional photographers from Mass Collective.

To mark the opening, a launch event was held on the evening of 14 March, bringing together John Taylor & Co staff, local heritage experts and invited guests to celebrate the culmination of three years’ work by volunteer photographers.

‘Focus on the Foundry’ is the result of an ambitious photography project that aimed to capture the transformation of the Bellfoundry during its restoration, following vital lottery funding. Over the past three years, Mass Collective has guided a group of volunteers through a series of workshops, equipping them with the skills to document the evolving nature of the foundry.

Their work provides a unique behind-the-scenes insight into the intricate process of preserving this important industrial heritage site.

Katelyn Collins, Engagement Assistant at the Loughborough Bellfoundry Trust, said: “This exhibition is a testament to the dedication of our volunteers and the vision of Mass Collective. The restoration of the Bellfoundry is a historic moment and a crucial chapter in our history, and through photography, we’ve been able to document this transformation through the eyes of the community in a way that will inform and inspire future generations.

“Working with Mass Collective has allowed us to capture not just the physical transformation of the foundry, but also the craftsmanship, heritage, and passion that make this place so special. As a photographer myself, I will also have the privilege of seeing my work displayed among the exhibition. We are incredibly excited to share this photography with the public and showcase the evolution of our remarkable foundry in a whole new light.”

The exhibition, housed in the museum’s activity room, will present a dual display: one side featuring a series of striking photographs capturing key moments of the building work, and the other showcasing a video of the photograph series, detailing different stages of the restoration, along with information about Mass Collective and their photographers.

Luca Piffaretti from Mass Collective, added: “The John Taylor Bellfoundry is a photographer’s dream—a living museum of industrial history, filled with machinery, bells, and tools that tell their own story. Leading these workshops over three years has been an incredible journey, watching volunteers develop their skills while forming deep connections with the space and the people working in it. The result is a body of work that captures not just a building’s transformation, but also the evolving identity of such an historic site.”

‘Focus on the Foundry’ invites visitors to witness the complexities of heritage restoration through the eyes of those who have documented it. This unique collection of images offers an intimate and powerful perspective on one of Loughborough’s most significant restoration projects.

Following the exhibition, the trust would like to invite attendees to take a tour of the bellfoundry museum to absorb its history and see firsthand the work of team in preserving it.