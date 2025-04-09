Frankie & Benny's announce Kids Eat Free this Easter!

Kids eat free at Frankie & Benny’s this Easter

Frankie & Benny’s, the much-loved New York Italian restaurant, is treating families this Easter holiday with an unbeatable offer - Kids Eat Free, every day of the week!

Running from now until 27 April 2025, this incredible offer is available across all Frankie & Benny’s restaurants (excluding specific locations), making it easier than ever for families to enjoy great food and quality time together, without the added cost.

In response to rising everyday costs, this limited-time offer gives guests one free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult main, perfect for a relaxed family lunch or dinner during the spring break.

The Kids Eat Free deal includes a main, side, dessert, and drink, worth up to £8.30, giving families even more value with every visit.

The offer is valid all day, every day, throughout the Easter holidays, including Easter weekend. Simply let your server know you’d like to redeem the offer when you order and again at the time of payment.

A Frankie & Benny’s spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to bring back our ever-popular Kids Eat Free offer this Easter, it’s our way of helping families make the most of their time together. Combined with our exciting new menu and refreshed restaurant look, there’s never been a better time to dine with us.”

Frankie & Benny’s is also showing off its vibrant new interior and bold menu refresh. From juicy chicken burgers to comforting Italian classics, the updated menu features something for everyone. Guests will also find a wider selection of gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan dishes, ensuring everyone at the table can enjoy something delicious.

This Kids Eat Free offer is available for up to six guests per table and can be redeemed when dining in any day of the week. Please note, the offer is not valid at airport locations or select sites including London - Covent Garden and London - Paddington, and may be restricted on event days at certain locations such as Cardiff St David’s, Sheffield Meadowhall, and Oxford.

For full terms and conditions and to explore the exciting new menu, visit frankieandbennys.co.uk.