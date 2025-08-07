The 2003 sequel Freakier Friday is coming out on August 8, and fans of the original are in for a nostalgic treat.

Before you hit the movie theatres, here's a refresher of the first film, where to stream it, and what to expect from the long-awaited follow-up.

The 2003 Classic

The 2003 Freaky Friday is based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and has been adapted to film multiple times. One in 1976, one in 1995, one in 2003, and one in 2018. Walt Disney Company created all movies with the same title as the book.

Of course, the version that really stuck with audiences was the 2003 version. Starring Lindsay Lohan (39) and Jamie Lee Curtis (66) it told a story of an edgy teen and her overworked mom who magically swapped bodies thanks to a mysterious Chinese fortune cookie.

The film became a fan favourite thanks to its mix of heart and humour.

Where to Watch the Original

You can stream all the adaptations, including the 2003 Freaky Friday, on Disney+, which offers multiple subscription options. The movies are also available to rent or buy on platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV.

What We Know About the Sequel

According to Disney+,"This new chapter expands the original's themes of empathy to explore the complexities of a blended family."

The Freakier Friday follows the story of Tess and Anna visiting a fortune teller and waking up the next morning to find it's happened again. But there's a twist this time: Anna's daughter Harper and step-daughter Lily live under the same roof.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra and produced by Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Curtis has told Entertainment Tonight: "It's freakier, it's funnier, it's much more emotional – because there's more at stake. Tess is now a grandma. Anna is a mom. There's marriage, loss, there are all of the things that make this story so relatable to people."

Beyond its funny plot, the 2003 movie captured the sweet and sometimes messy dynamic between mothers and daughters.

It also helped to secure Lohan's iconic name in the early 2000s and marked a career highlight for Curtis, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance.

Whether you grew up watching Freaky Friday or are discovering it for the first time, now's the perfect time to rewatch the original before Freakier Friday hits theatres on August 8.