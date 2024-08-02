Free beer for Londoners today
Taking epic craft beer on the road, a BrewDog Digi Van will be stationed outside Big Ben from 5.00pm on Friday to relaunch Punk O’Clock - an initiative encouraging the nation to cheers to the summer and celebrate Punk O’Clock all month long.
And it doesn’t stop there, as the Van will also be parking up at Trafalger Square Friday afternoon and Kings Cross on Friday evening, with the BrewDog team also taking to the streets of the capital to hand out free cans of Punk IPA and Punk AF to help Londoners kickstart the first weekend in August with a beery bang.
This is all to mark the return of BrewDog’s Punk O’Clock, with more freebies and discounts planned in the coming weeks - because this summer… it’s always Punk O’Clock somewhere!
Headliner Punk IPA is the beer that kick-started it all for BrewDog. A light, golden classic has been subverted with new world hops to create an explosion of flavour. Bursts of caramel and tropical fruit, with an all-out riot of grapefruit, pineapple and lychee, precede a spiky bitter finish.
For more information, please visit: https://www.brewdog.com/uk/punk-oclock
