Free Housing Hand webinar to reveal crucial insights into 2025 rental sector trends

Free webinar takes place on 23rd May

UK rental services provider Housing Hand is hosting a free webinar designed to deliver deep insights on renters to landlords and other accommodation providers.

Taking place at 11:00 am on Friday 23rd May 2025, the webinar – Inside the voice of the tenant: Exclusive survey findings – follows the launch of the insight-packed Understanding Renters in 2025 report last month.

“Our recent survey of over 1,700 renters provided deep insights into the current state of the rental sector, which we are keen to share with accommodation providers for the benefit of all parties involved in the rental transaction. The upcoming webinar will take a deep dive into the survey data, ensuring attendees are well positioned to understand their tenants’ needs ahead of the impact of the proposed Renters’ Rights Bill.”

Graham Hayward, Managing Director, Housing Hand

Sarah Canning and Deenie Lee of The Property Marketing Strategists will host the webinar. They will be joined by a panel of sector experts including Housing Hand’s Managing Director Graham Hayward and Business Development Manager Dani Smith, and colleagues from Coapt and Accommodation for Students.

Accommodation for Students has recently undertaken a piece of research looking at what is important to students when they look for accommodation. Complementing Housing Hand’s research, Accommodation for Students found that many of those trying to find homes feel stressed, anxious and scared. Limited online information, tight application timescales and a lack of in-person viewings all fed into these feelings, along with apprehension over moving to a new area and the difficulty of balancing affordability and amenities.

The 23rd May webinar will pick up these themes and others arising from the latest research. It follows on from the success of previous Housing Hand events, including the From HMOs to PBSA – What the Renters’ Rights Bill Could Mean for You webinar in December 2024 and February 2025’s webinar on Bringing Solutions to the Renters’ Rights Bill for Student Accommodation Providers.

Housing Hand has spent more than a decade working closely with student and working professional renters, landlords, letting agents, universities, Build to Rent operators and PBSA operators. The firm is now using its extensive experience and insights to ensure the sector is as ready as possible for the proposed Renters’ Rights Bill, which is expected to be enacted later this year.

Anyone wishing to join the webinar on 23rd May can register here. They can also pose questions ahead of the event via [email protected].