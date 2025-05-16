FREE Loose Leaf Tea! “Get Loose” with Whittard of Chelsea this International Tea Day

Whittard of Chelsea Loose Leaf Tea

This International Tea Day (21st May), heritage tea brand Whittard of Chelsea is giving tea lovers across the UK a reason to celebrate and a chance to discover their new favourite blend, with a free loose leaf tea giveaway!

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running across all 42 stores UK-wide, the giveaway will begin at a secret time, announced by a “Tea Alarm” on Whittard of Chelsea’s Instagram and TikTok.

Once the Tea Alarm sounds, the first 50 customers at each store can claim a complimentary pouch of Whittard’s finest loose leaf tea (up to the value of £9). Customers can choose from a curated selection from the iconic Tea Wall or pre-packed silver pouches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether craving a fruity infusion, a calming herbal or a bold black tea, customers can discover their new favourite blend and the art of brewing loose leaf tea for free this International Tea Day.

How it works:

Keep an eye on Whittard’s Instagram and TikTok for the Tea Alarm to sound (@whittardofchelsea1886)

Once it does, head to your nearest store - the first 50 customers will receive a free pouch of looseleaf tea.

One pouch per person and blends available while stocks last.

Giveaway teas are non-exchangeable, non-refundable and there is no cash alternative.

Don’t miss out - follow Whittard of Chelsea on Instagram and TikTok to catch the Tea Alarm and celebrate with the finest tea this International Tea Day.