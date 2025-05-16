FREE Loose Leaf Tea! “Get Loose” with Whittard of Chelsea this International Tea Day

By Sarah Tonnas
16th May 2025, 10:36am
Whittard of Chelsea Loose Leaf Tea
This International Tea Day (21st May), heritage tea brand Whittard of Chelsea is giving tea lovers across the UK a reason to celebrate and a chance to discover their new favourite blend, with a free loose leaf tea giveaway!

Running across all 42 stores UK-wide, the giveaway will begin at a secret time, announced by a “Tea Alarm” on Whittard of Chelsea’s Instagram and TikTok.

Once the Tea Alarm sounds, the first 50 customers at each store can claim a complimentary pouch of Whittard’s finest loose leaf tea (up to the value of £9). Customers can choose from a curated selection from the iconic Tea Wall or pre-packed silver pouches.

Whether craving a fruity infusion, a calming herbal or a bold black tea, customers can discover their new favourite blend and the art of brewing loose leaf tea for free this International Tea Day.

How it works:

  • Keep an eye on Whittard’s Instagram and TikTok for the Tea Alarm to sound (@whittardofchelsea1886)
  • Once it does, head to your nearest store - the first 50 customers will receive a free pouch of looseleaf tea.
  • One pouch per person and blends available while stocks last.
  • Giveaway teas are non-exchangeable, non-refundable and there is no cash alternative.

Don’t miss out - follow Whittard of Chelsea on Instagram and TikTok to catch the Tea Alarm and celebrate with the finest tea this International Tea Day.

