Free pints and play at Lane7 this Father’s Day

This Father’s Day, Lane7 is raising a pint to all the legends out there - literally.

On Sunday 15th June, dads can enjoy a FREE pint of draught beer at any Lane7 venue just by booking with the code CHEERSDAD.

We know dads are hard to buy for, so now all you need to do is search for your closest Lane7 and let us do the hard work for you. Forget personalised key chains and #1 DAD mugs - this year you can spend Father’s Day competing with your dad whilst he sips on a refreshing free pint.

Whether your dad loves bowling strikes, singing his heart out in karaoke, or dominating the arcade, Lane7 is serving up the ultimate Father’s Day celebration. Just make a booking online, show the code in your booking notes and the first round is on Lane7.

And there’s more: dads even get to play for FREE at Lane7’s sister venues Level X and Gutterball, with the code DADSPLAYFREE. That means unlimited fun with bowling, darts, arcade games, karaoke and much more - all on the house for the main man of the day.

So, whether you're heading for a high-score showdown or just want to share a beer and a few laughs, this is your chance to treat your dad to an epic day out - Lane7 style.

WHAT:

One free pint of draught beer for each dad

Free play for each dad at Level X and Gutterball

WHEN:

All day, Sunday 15th June 2025 (Father’s Day)

WHERE:

All Lane7 venues (excluding Berlin)

Level X and Gutterball locations

HOW:

Book online for Sunday 15th June

Use CHEERSDAD in booking notes for Lane7 pints

Use DADSPLAYFREE to redeem free play at Level X and Gutterball

Offer valid once per booking per eligible dad

So go on - bowl, game, and cheers to the man who taught you how to ride a bike - he deserves more than socks this year.