Freestyle star Jay Rosa performs at 'Dear England' in striking Lowry appearance

Dear England, the critically acclaimed play by James Graham, continues to capture hearts across the UK—not just for its powerful storytelling about the national football team, but for the broader conversations it inspires. The carpet at Dear England’s Salford run at The Lowry saw more than just theatre lovers and football fans—it became the stage for a high-energy freestyle football performance by Jay Rosa, who appeared alongside a host of celebrities attending the Olivier Award-winning production.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jay Rosa, known for his captivating freestyle football skills, performed a dazzling display of control, creativity, and charisma ahead of the performance. As theatre-goers gathered at The Lowry, Rosa turned the foyer into a mini arena, juggling the ball with mesmerizing technique and catching the attention of passersby and fans alike. In a lighthearted and interactive moment, he was even seen being interviewed whilst teaching some of his moves to one of the presenters on the carpet, creating a warm and inclusive energy that perfectly complemented the evening’s theme.

But Rosa’s appearance wasn’t just for show. His involvement at Dear England is part of a larger mission: touring football stadiums and major football-related venues across the UK to raise awareness around mental health. Using freestyle football as his vehicle, Rosa engages with communities and fans of all ages to talk openly about emotional resilience, mental well-being, and the challenges men in particular face when expressing vulnerability—subjects closely aligned with the message of Dear England itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The play follows the journey of England men’s national football team manager Gareth Southgate, charting his efforts to rebuild not only a team but also a mindset—moving beyond the stigma and shame of past failures toward a culture of openness, belief, and psychological strength. With powerful performances and choreography that mirror the rhythm of the game, Dear England blends theatre with sport in a way that’s rarely seen on stage. It captures what football means to a nation while asking deeper questions about identity, pressure, and collective healing.

Jay Rosa performing his amazing freestyle skills at The Lowry

Jay Rosa’s performance at The Lowry was a natural extension of that narrative. His presence underscored the play’s central themes: the intersection of sport and society, and the power of honest conversation. Before the show, Rosa shared his vision for using his platform to support mental health initiatives through sport, saying that football “is more than a game—it’s a language, a bridge, and a way to talk about things we sometimes find too hard to say.”

As Dear England continues its national tour following its run at the National Theatre and now in Salford, appearances like Rosa’s are helping to transform it from just a play into a cultural moment—one that celebrates not just football’s triumphs, but its deeper emotional truths.