From Brighton to Southend-on-Sea: These are the best day trips to take from London this summer

Many of us are eager to get away. But if you’re looking for something that doesn’t cost a fortune or involve hours of travel, the UK offers plenty of options for a quick escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

With summer now in full swing, there’s no better time to plan a spontaneous escape from the city. Whether you’re a student spending the summer in the capital, staying in accommodation, interning, or enjoying some well-earned downtime, or simply someone looking to unwind with friends or family, day trips offer the perfect way to make the most of the warmer weather without the hassle of planning a full holiday.

To help those in the capital and surrounding areas make the most of the season, with its prime location next to London Bridge station, Chapter London Bridge, operated by Greystar, has analysed some of the UK’s most popular day trip destinations. Using key metrics such as return train fare (with and without a Railcard), travel time, number of attractions and restaurants, plus Instagram hashtag volume to reflect aesthetic appeal, the research reveals the top 10 destinations perfect for a memorable summer day out from London.

Brighton secures the top spot as the ultimate day trip from London with a total score of 8.51/10.

With a manageable travel time of just over two hours south from London Bridge station and a solid range of attractions (683) and dining spots (925), it’s an unbeatable choice for those craving sea air, quirky charm, and plenty to see and do. Beyond the numbers, Brighton is bursting with character. Visitors can stroll along the famous pebbled beach, enjoy a classic fish and chips by the pier, or explore the shops and indie cafes tucked away in The Lanes. For a bit of history and architecture, the Royal Pavilion adds an exotic twist to the seaside setting, while street performers and striking graffiti art keep things vibrant.

Maidstone takes second place with an overall day trip score of 6.57/10.

With a travel time of 1 hour and 45 minutes from London’s main train stations and a relatively low ticket price, especially with a railcard, it’s one of the more budget-friendly day trips on the list. But affordability isn’t its only selling point. The town, located southwest of London, offers access to one of England’s most iconic landmarks, Leeds Castle, known for its fairytale setting and beautiful grounds. Mote Park, right in the heart of Maidstone, is ideal for a laid-back walk or picnic, and the town’s riverside pubs and local eateries provide a cosy spot to unwind. It’s the kind of destination perfect for couples, students, or families looking to escape the city for a dose of greenery and heritage.

Southend-on-Sea rounds off the top three for the best destinations for a day trip from London, with an overall score of 6.39/10.

For those craving traditional seaside fun, Southend-on-Sea delivers a truly British day out. While it has a slightly longer train time than Brighton (2h 45 minutes), it remains a popular choice for its coastal atmosphere. Southend boasts the world’s longest pier, which is perfect for a long walk with sea views or a quick ride on the pier train. The town offers amusement arcades, beaches for paddling, and a range of family-friendly attractions that make it ideal for group trips or spontaneous getaways. With plenty of spots to grab a bite (590) and a solid number of photo-worthy moments (457,000 Instagram hashtags), this Essex seaside town combines fun, food, and fresh air in one easy journey from London.

Rank Day trip location Average return ticket cost Price of a return ticket with 16-25 / 26-30 railcard Average train travel time Number of attractions Number of places to eat Number of Instagram hashtags for the location Total day trip score /10 1 Brighton £26.49 £17.54 2h 15m 683 925 8,500,000 8.52 2 Maidstone £21.49 £14.29 1h 45m 212 243 611,000 6.57 3 Southend-on-Sea £29.79 £19.79 2h 45m 266 590 457,000 6.39 4 Cambridge £54.69 £36.24 2h 53m 510 441 5,900,000 6.33 5 Windsor £26.39 £17.49 3h 05m 177 200 2,900,000 6.20 6 Rochester £18.59 £12.39 2h 11m 107 87 5,751 6.18 7 Hastings £33.29 £22.14 2h 46m 190 302 1,200,000 5.96 8 Guildford £36.89 £24.49 2h 08m 192 182 850,000 5.85 8 Dorking £27.99 £18.69 2h 03m 71 86 234,000 5.85 10 Canterbury £41.19 £27.44 3h 02m 349 207 1,400,000 5.79

