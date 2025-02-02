From Filters to Freedom: Social media expert Estelle Keeber joins Unapologetic Exhibition to challenge social media’s beauty lies

Artist and creator of Unapologetic

St. Albans is set to host a groundbreaking event that celebrates unapologetic femininity, self-expression, and empowerment. On Sunday, 9th March 2025, the Trestle Arts Base will be transformed into a sanctuary of art, sisterhood, and bold self-discovery for the highly anticipated Unapologetic Exhibition, led by renowned feminist artist Kat Shaw.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This transformative event invites women to step into their power, embrace their authentic selves, and challenge societal norms that often stifle individuality. With a lineup that includes art, ceremonies, live performances, and the powerful “KATwalk,” this is not just an exhibition—it’s a movement.

Among the highlights of the day is the participation of Estelle Keeber, a Leicestershire-based business owner, body positivity advocate, and social media expert. Estelle is embarking on a year-long personal challenge to embrace nudity and self-acceptance. As part of this journey, she will participate in the Closed Unapologetic Ceremony, where women will use body paint to create art on one another as an expression of unity and self-love.

"Social Media Distorts How We See Ourselves"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social Media Expert and body positivity activist Estelle Keeber

Estelle, who has been vocal about the damaging effects of social media on body image, says participating in the event is part of her mission to challenge unrealistic beauty standards.

“Social media often distorts our view of what bodies should look like. We’re bombarded with curated, filtered, and often unattainable images that make us feel like we’re not enough,” Estelle shares.

Her commitment to this challenge stems from a desire to set an example for her community and her children, showing them that true beauty lies in imperfection and authenticity.

“I’ve spent years helping businesses grow on social media, and I know the power these platforms hold. But that power can also be damaging when we start comparing ourselves to a false ideal,” she says. “Being part of Unapologetic allows me to embrace my body exactly as it is and inspire others to do the same.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Estelle’s journey has resonated with many, as she uses her platforms to share the raw and unfiltered reality of learning to love the body that has carried her through life.

“This challenge has already taught me that my body is not a trend or a hashtag. It’s a living, breathing testament to everything I’ve survived and achieved. Events like this remind us that we’re more than the likes and comments we receive.”

An Empowering Day for Women

The Unapologetic Exhibition promises to be an unforgettable experience. Highlights include:

Opening Ceremony: A women-only introduction to the exhibition and its mission.Public Art Exhibition: Open to all, showcasing Kat Shaw’s powerful feminist artwork.Closed Unapologetic Ceremony: A transformative women-only experience, including body-painting and a journey to uncover and celebrate individual truths.Unapologetic Live Show & KATwalk: Featuring global video submissions, live performances, and an empowering runway showcase.Sisterhood Rave: A high-energy dance party to close the event with joy and connection.Be Part of the Movement

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the Live Show and Sisterhood Rave are available for £12.50, with all women encouraged to attend and participate. Whether as an audience member or a participant, the event is designed to leave attendees inspired, connected, and unapologetically themselves.

For Estelle Keeber, this event represents a pivotal moment in her journey to reclaim her body and challenge the narrative shaped by social media. It’s an opportunity for every woman to do the same, surrounded by a community that uplifts and supports one another.

Join us at the Unapologetic Exhibition and discover the power of being unapologetically YOU.

For tickets and more information, visit @katshawartist on Instagram and for more updates about Estelle’s year long challenge of nudity awareness follow her on Instagram @nakedaventureswithme