From pop charts to care hearts: Shane’s star turn in Kent

Pointing out winning moments a the Kent Care Awards.

Boyzone and reality TV star Shane Lynch steals the show at the Kent Care Awards 10th anniversary, celebrating alongside social care heroes during a night of glitz, glamour and heartfelt recognition.

Kent’s social care community came together in style to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Kent Care Awards, with Boyzone star Shane Lynch headlining an unforgettable evening that honoured the dedication, resilience, and compassion of care professionals across the county.

Organised by the Kent Integrated Care Alliance (KiCA), the annual awards shine a light on individuals and teams making a remarkable difference to the lives of others. This year’s milestone celebration not only recognised the 2025 finalists and winners but also paid tribute to the wider care sector, which continues to rise to immense challenges.

Ann Taylor, Chair of KiCA, said: “This year’s awards honour not just the finalists and winners of 2025, but every single individual who has helped social care in Kent adapt, innovate and continue to deliver under the toughest of circumstances proving time and again that their dedication knows no bounds.”

The night celebrated extraordinary contributions from across the social care sector, with categories ranging from frontline care to innovation, teamwork, leadership, and outstanding service.