From Solo to So-Loved: Albert’s Schloss Soho Launches Pre-Pride Parlour

Albert’s Schloss Soho opens its doors early for an inclusive Pride pre-party, helping solo attendees connect, feel seen, and celebrate together.

For some, Pride starts with a big gang of friends, glitter flying and music pumping from the early hours. But for many others, especially those attending Pride solo, newly out, or just finding their feet in the LGBTQIA+ community, the day can feel daunting before it even begins.

That’s exactly why the Pre-Pride Parlour at Albert’s Schloss Soho is here - a fabulous, friendly brunch designed for those who want to start the day with connection, confidence and a splash of sparkle.

From 10am on Saturday 29 June, the downstairs space at Albert’s Schloss Soho transforms into a warm, welcoming celebration of queer joy, tailored for first-timers, out-laters, and anyone who might otherwise be gearing up alone.

Whether you're nervous about turning up by yourself or just fancy meeting a few new faces before heading to the main parade, this is the kind of brunch that puts community first and awkwardness last.

You'll be greeted with a free welcome drink and the kind of atmosphere that says, “You belong here.” The room is set up to encourage chats, laughter and a low-pressure way to connect, whether you're a seasoned Pride-goer looking to start the day gently or stepping into your very first Pride experience. No cliques.

No cool crowd. Just friendly vibes, disco beats, and a bunch of lovely humans coming together with a shared spirit.

To get you parade-ready, there’s a free glitter station and glam zone where queer creatives will be on hand for touch-ups, sparkle, and gentle encouragement if you're feeling shy.

And if you’re more brunch than blush, no worries - just come as you are, and tuck into delicious food and bottomless drink options while the DJ spins the queer anthems you know and love.

Albert’s Schloss Soho is known for its playful energy, and this Pride morning moment will be no exception.

Expect cheeky surprises, inclusive entertainment and just the right level of camp to get you in the mood to march, dance or cheer from the sidelines.

But perhaps most importantly, this is a space where you can find your feet and find your people before the big crowds, the big noise and the big emotions kick in.

Because while Pride is about protest, celebration and visibility, it’s also about belonging. And sometimes, all it takes is one smiling face over brunch to turn a solo Pride into something unforgettable.

So whether you're arriving alone, coming out later in life, or just in need of a softer start to a big day, the Pre-Pride Parlour is here to remind you: you’re not on your own — and Pride was always meant for you.