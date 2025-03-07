From Terminator to Con Air: Action classics hit Vue this March

Bad Boys

An array of action films is screening at Vue throughout the month of March, kicking off with the king of the genre, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in one of the most acclaimed sequels of the 21st century.

Arriving today (Friday 7 March), Terminator 2: Judgment Day sees Schwarzenegger’s iconic cyborg return; not as the relentless hunter from the original film, but as humanity’s last hope. His mission is to protect John Connor, the future leader of the resistance, from an even more powerful and advanced Terminator: the T-1000.

Meanwhile, two anniversary screenings will be showing at Vue in March. Firstly the 40th anniversary of Beverly Hills Cop (14 March), which follows Eddie Murphy as a freewheeling Detroit police officer pursuing a murder investigation in the contrasting culture of Beverly Hills.

A 30th anniversary screening of Bad Boys will also be coming on 12 March, which follows detectives Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnet (Martin Lawrence) as they investigate a case that threatens to shut down the narcotics division of Miami Police.

Terminator 2

Ex-cons take centre stage in Con Air (28 March) and The Rock (29 March), with the former telling the story of former U.S. Ranger Cameron Poe (Nicholas Cage) who finds himself trapped in a prisoner transport plane when the passengers seize control. The latter follows a mild-mannered chemist (Sean Connery) who must lead the counterstrike when a rogue group of military men.

Also screening in March is martial arts classic Enter the Dragon (22 March), with Bruce Lee playing a martial artist who agrees to spy on a reclusive crime lord using his invitation to a tournament there as cover.

The action doesn’t die down in early April either as the modern genre icon that is John Wick (4 April) will also be returning to the big screen. Starring Keanu Reeves as the fan favourite ex-hitman, this introduction to Mr Wick sees him leave retirement to mercilessly track down the mobsters who took everything from him.

Dean Cross, Senior Content Manager at Vue UK and Ireland said: "There are plenty of action films to look forward to this year, including the latest Mission: Impossible film and Ballerina, a new title in the John Wick universe. But for fans of the genre who can’t wait to get their adrenaline fix, Vue has an action-packed lineup of classics this month that’s not to be missed."