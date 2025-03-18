From Wallace & Gromit to Sonic the Hedgehog: Family fun awaits at Vue this Easter break

Snow White

There’s plenty to enjoy at Vue this Easter break, from the family blockbusters to returning favourites specifically chosen with younger audiences in mind.

Arriving just in time for the school holidays (Friday 4 April), A Minecraft Movie welcomes fans to a world where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Boasting a stellar cast of actors – including Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Jennifer Coolidge – the live-action film follows four misfits that find themselves transported to a mysterious cubic wonderland.

To coincide with the release, fans of the gaming phenomenon can purchase limited-edition Minecraft-themed food and drinks merchandise, including a geometric pickaxe popcorn carrier and character topped re-usable cup.

Another live-action blockbuster screening through the Easter break is Disney’s reimagining of the 1937 classic Snow White. In this magical remake – featuring all-new original songs – moviegoers can journey back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

As part of Vue’s Mighty Mornings, families will be able to enjoy special screenings of a family classic every day of the break from just £2.49 when booked online. First up, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (starring Jim Carrey and Idris Elba) will be dashing back onto screens (available from 4 - 10 April). Next, revisit Moana 2(11 – 17 April) as the titular character finds herself heading out on brand new voyage with Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers.

Also returning to the big screen are family treasures Wallace & Gromit: Curse of The Were-Rabbit, 20 years after its original release, and a 30th anniversary special of everyone’s favourite sheep-pig, Babe.

Rob Lea, Head of Screen Content at Vue UK & Ireland, said: ‘A trip to Vue this Easter break is the perfect opportunity for families to immerse themselves in the magic of their favourite big screen characters. More than just entertainment, it’s a chance for children and parents to switch off, connect, and create lasting memories together.’

To find out more, visit www.myvue.com/family.