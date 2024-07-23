Fun-fuelled automotive adventure at Haynes Motor Museum this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Haynes Motor Museum is the ultimate destination for families seeking adventure and discovery this summer.

Explore a world of iconic vehicles and motoring history, with immersive new features and interactive exhibits offering an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages including a super-sized Scalextric track and brick building stations.

Discover the brand-new DriveTribe exhibition, featuring cars from Richard Hammond’s hugely popular social media platform.

Highlights include TV-famous vehicles like ‘Oliver,’ the 1962 Opel Kadett from the Top Gear Botswana Special, and a dynamic mix of video displays, and behind-the-scenes stories.

Mini cutaway at Haynes Motor Museum

Families will love the new "3, 2, 1, GO!" trail, which introduces visitors to the fascinating world of vehicles with less than four wheels. From early motorised travel to modern innovations, this engaging trail reveals the more unusual ways we’ve moved around over the years.

Let your imagination go wild at one of the brick building stations by inventing your own mode of transport and test your driving skills on the giant Scalextric circuit.

Marvel at a weird and wonderful array of the museum’s vehicles as automotive history comes to life in the hugely popular outdoor car displays.

From the classic Austin Super Mini and legendary Ford Escort Mexico rally car to the iconic Heinkel Kabine bubble car and the quirky Tuk Tuk rickshaw, all included with your museum entry.

Oliver the Opel Kadet at Haynes Motor Museum

Don’t miss the new ‘Life on two Wheels’, the fascinating motorcycle exhibition, where hands-on activities bring the thrilling story of two-wheeled travel to life.

Founded by John Haynes OBE in 1985, Haynes Motor Museum provides an immersive journey into the world of motoring, where families can learn, explore, and create lasting memories together.

After exploring, refuel at Café 750 and let your little ones enjoy the motoring-themed outdoor play area, complete with Little Tike cars for younger visitors.

Located just off the A303 at Sparkford in Somerset, it’s the perfect place for a great value fun, family day out. Book online and save 10% plus revisit all year round for FREE.