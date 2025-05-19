Garden retailer firm unveils half-term attractions

With half-term just around the corner, Bents Garden & Home has planned some special events to keep the little ones entertained.

Crafting activities, Build a Buddy workshops and its Covered Beach are just a taster of what’s been planned, and add to these a special day to mark the official launch of its year’s Charity of the Year, then the half term holidays are sorted!

On Thursday 29th May Bents will be joined by the team from Warrington Youth Zone (WYZ) for a day of Superhero splendour! VisitBents’ Crafting Corner between 10am and 2pm, where WYZ’s team will help little ones design their very own superhero identity and special superpower, with face mask making and face painting.

Says Nick Scott from WYZ: “We’d love to see as many superheroes in store as possible! Superhero costumes are encouraged but anyone can get involved in our crafting activities and will be entered into our prize draw. All ages are welcome and the activities are free of charge but we welcome charitable donations so our youth workers can continue to be the superheroes they are.”

Dining Al Fresco at Bents

As well as Warrington Youth Zone’s Superhero event, Bents has lots of other activities to keep the little ones busy. For further information on how to book these events visit bents.co.uk:

Build Your Own Pizza - Tuesday 27th & Wednesday 28th, 11am – 1pm:Get creative in the kitchen and put together the perfect pizza.

Paint & Plant a Welly - Wednesday 28th, 11am – 1pm: Celebrate National Children’s Gardening Week with a ceramic welly to paint and plant.

Build a Buddy - Thursday 29th, 10am – 2pm: Bring a bear to life with a little bit of stuffing and a lot of love.

Bents Jurassic Cove Adventure Golf Course

Bents Covered Beach, Outdoor Adventure Play Area and Jurassic Cove Adventure Golf Course all add to the entertainment, and with a choice of dining destinations there’s every opportunity to treat yourself while the littles ones play.