GCSE Results Day - Nailed It Or Failed It? You Could Still Ride Free At Thorpe Park

Hyperia at Thorpe Park

Thorpe Park is turning GCSE results day into a first-class celebration - giving the first 25 students through the gates on Thursday 21st August FREE entry and Coaster Fastrack. That’s right, wave goodbye to exam pressure and say hello to pure thrills.

Class of 25 school leavers are invited to trade textbooks for thrills and celebrate the end of exams in the most epic way possible. Whether it’s launching into summer at 80mph on Stealth or getting a splash of excitement on Tidal Wave or maybe a victory lap (or three) on Hyperia – Thorpe Park is the ultimate destination for post-exam freedom.

With Thorpe Park’s ‘Class of 25’ results day celebrations, students can jump straight into non-stop action at the UK’s most thrilling theme park – because no matter the results, everyone deserves to celebrate in style.

Thorpe Park is inviting students to mark this milestone with an unforgettable thrill-fuelled experience and summer hours means they can ride until 7pm. With enough g-force to make even a physics teacher smile, Thorpe Park is turning results day into a first-class celebration - to qualify, students must show proof of their GCSE results at the gate (T&Cs apply).

A spokesperson at Thorpe Park said: “No matter what your results say, you’ve put in the hard work, and that deserves a celebration. We’re here to recognise your effort, applaud your achievements, and give you the ultimate day out to reward yourself in style..”

Ts&Cs

This prize is subject to availability.

If for any reason a prize is not available, Thorpe Park reserves the right to substitute another item for it, in its sole discretion, of equal or higher value.

Prize is non-transferable, not for resale and there is no cash alternative.

The prize must be redeemed on the same day Thursday 21st August

This prize does not include any other expenses incurred by the winner and/or their guest/s whilst at Thorpe Park or at Thorpe Shark Cabins.

This prize is offered by Thorpe Park and all terms and conditions relating to Thorpe Park must be adhered to.