Get a free pint at Brewdog when your dog gives a paw this bank holiday

Fancy a free pint this Bank Holiday? Britain’s biggest craft brewer, BrewDog, is celebrating the return of Punk O’Clock and International Dog Day by giving away free pints to dog owners this weekend.

Dog owners are invited to visit their nearest BrewDog bar with their pets this Bank Holiday and bag themselves a free pint of Punk IPA or Punk AF. The catch - clever pooches will need to give a paw to win - or looking cute will also suffice!

As an added bonus, BrewDog is also launching a competition for pawrents to enter via Facebook to be in with a chance of winning a Punk IPA Dog Bed and 24 cans of Punk IPA or Punk AF. All you need to do is submit a photo of your most ‘BrewDog’ dog on the post and a winner will be selected at random. The competition will go live on International Dog Day (Monday 26th August) and ends at 12pm on Wednesday 28th August.

The free pint of Punk IPA or Punk AF is available at participating BrewDog bars on Monday 26 August, to end the summer on a high because… it’s always Punk O’Clock somewhere!

For full T&Cs, please visit: https://www.brewdog.com/uk/promotion-and-preorder-terms-and-conditions