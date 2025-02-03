Get out to live comedy for better mental and physical health, say psychologists

User (UGC) Submitted

The power of comedy for boosting mental and physical health has been underrated, according to the British Psychological Society.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the Leicester Comedy Festival and UK Kids Comedy Festival, which start on the 5th February, editor of The Psychologist magazine and Festival Trustee Dr Jon Sutton has curated a collection of articles which demonstrate the health and wellbeing benefits of experiencing live comedy performances.

Articles include:

- The health benefits of laughing – according to studies laughter can help lower blood pressure, increase pain tolerance, and lower depression. The collection features a new article on humour and health, from Dr Gil Greengross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- The educational value of dad jokes – research has shown that fathers who tell dad jokes to their children toughen them up to the concept of embarrassment.

- Humour is a healer – in times of upset, humour has been shown to be an effective tool to help us flourish.

Editor of the Psychologist magazine and Leicester Comedy Festival Trustee Dr Jon Sutton said: “Laughter is a powerful psychological tool. There have been numerous studies over the years which show time and again that experiencing live comedy helps lower stress levels, boost resilience and reduces the risk of feelings of isolation. Live performances are a communal experience and can have a profound impact on mental and psychological well-being.”

Michael Harris-Wakelam, Chief Executive Officer of Big Difference Company, said: “As organisers of two comedy festivals, we love raising some laughs each year and seeing firsthand the positive impact this has on individuals and our community. We are delighted to see another Leicester-based charity, the British Psychological Society, get behind our work with these resources on the effects comedy has on mental health and wellbeing.”