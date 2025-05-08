Ghost Hunting at Coxhoe Village Hall, County Durham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On our previous visits to this location we have had some of the most crazy things happen, including as many as ten people in one night claiming to have been touched by unseen hands. We had a large heavy chain start swinging and rattling for no reason. We simply cannot wait to back there on September 20.

As we walked around Coxhoe Village Hall you couldn't help feel that you were indeed getting spied on by a spirit boy aged about 12 who seemed to follow our every move and seemed inquisitive as to why we were there and we were also informed that keys have gone missing before and could this be the spirit boy teasing the staff at the Village Hall.

The dance hall looks to be a haven of spirit energy with so much activity been had there in the past. With a myriad of rooms to investigate this building which can only be described as Tardis like and for these reasons we cannot wait to investigate Coxhoe Village Hall and see which spirits want to communicate with our investigators and tell us their story and that of Coxhoe.

Ghost Hunting at Coxhoe Village Hall

Your ghost night commences with a brief chat about what you may experience as a ghost hunter on the night and how to use all our ghost hunting equipment whether you are using the spiritual or scientific the equipment, you are free to use any of the ghost hunting equipment as you attempt to interact with the spirit world.

On your ghost hunting night and paranormal investigation we do not waste your time or money talking about ourselves on a ghost hunt or taking you on a tour of the building to pass time. What we do is utilise every minute possible into providing our guests with an amazing most haunted experience, at a most haunted venue or location in the U.K, after all it is simply your ghost night.

Participate in.

Victorian Séances

Table Tipping Experiments

Ouija Boards

Glass Divination

Lone Vigils (optional)

Human Pendulum

Use all the latest ghost hunting equipment such as Mel Meters, K2 meters, Franks box, motion sensors, sound enhancers, night vision goggles, infra red camera's and much more as we search for ghostly communication from the other side.

Tickets priced at £39pp for more info visit