Glaziers Hall: Magical musical experience for music and fantasy film lovers alike

Fever Candlelight Concert

Fever, the global live-entertainment discovery platform, has announced two candlelight performances that will take place at Glaziers Hall, the Livery building on the Southbank in London, during January.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Candlelight: Rings and Dragons is set to bring sounds from The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones to audiences on Friday 24 January during two performances scheduled for 7pm and then 9pm.

The programme will feature classical pieces such as Lighting of the Beacons and Winter Is Coming, with tickets starting from just £25. With access to the venue 45-minutes prior to each hour-long performance, those attending can purchase drinks on arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second planned performance will feature the unforgettable sounds of Queen as the Morassi Quartet brings iconic hits from the band’s back catalogue to life. With songs including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are the Champions, Don’t Stop Me Now, and many more, audiences can expect an evening like no other.

Fever Candlelight Concert

Taking place on Saturday 25th January, there are two performances planned for 7pm and then 9pm. Tickets range from £25 to £60.50 with access to the venue 45-minutes before each performance begins.

These unique concerts offer a chance to experience world-class music in a captivating setting, adorned by candlelight.

Managing Director of Glaziers Hall, Will Simmonds, comments: “The Candlelight Concerts continue to be a popular event series with audiences here at Glaziers Hall. They transform our Banqueting Suite and The London Bridge Arches, delivering an unforgettable musical experience for those that attend. They are certainly a unique opportunity to enjoy much-loved songs, in this instance offering a magical experience for music and fantasy film lovers alike.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further details about Fever and the events that it has planned, please visit: https://feverup.com/en/london and for details about Glaziers Hall, please visit: www.glaziershall.co.uk or for regular updates follow: @Glaziers Hall on LinkedIn, @GlaziersHall on Instagram, @Glaziers Hall Page on Facebook and @glaziershall on TikTok.