Global women tech leaders to take to stage at TechFoundHer 2025 Summit

Attendees at TechFoundHer Dublin event in Dublin City Hall on 16 April 2024

Global female trailblazers in technology, innovation, and investment are set to take to the stage next month for the third annual TechFoundHer Summit.

The event will take place on May 14 at the Mansion House in Dublin with a series of Runway to Summit events happening in advance including a dynamic lunchtime Town Hall in Belfast on April 16.

Keynote speaker for the summit is Kelly Vero, the game developer behind Tomb Raider and Halo 3, and a pioneer in the metaverse, NFTs, AI-led product design and a global voice for ethical innovation.

Kelly Vero's new book Breaking Through Bytes profiles pioneering STEM women from ancient Egypt to the modern games industry.

Joining Kelly are a series of local and international investors, founders, and visionaries reshaping industries and investment models.

TechFoundHer founder Co Down businesswoman Mairin Murray said the event is a “powerful global gathering that’s flipping the script on who gets to lead in tech.”

She added: “This isn’t just another tech event, it's a high-energy, purpose-driven gathering for women building and scaling tech solutions to solve real-world problems.

“This year, the message is clear - the future of tech must be diverse, daring, and include women.

“This summit is about unleashing vision and imagination

“It’s for women who want to tackle real-world problems with powerful tech tools - and have some fun doing it.”

Also taking to the stage are international speakers and entrepreneur Lata Setty, a serial tech innovator turned investor and venture capitalist who leverages her expertise in science, tech, law and business to rocket fuel female founded startups.

Former European boxing champion for GB turned tech founder Lesley Sackey will be speaking about how she’s building AI-powered platforms for survivors of domestic abuse.

While American investors and star of Show Her The Money Wendy Ryan will be discussing the importance of reshaping venture capital by backing women and BIPOC founders.

The summit will also see Irish tech leaders from across the island and beyond join the lineup including Dr Patricia Scanlon, Áine Kerr, Barbara McCarthy, Áine Denn, and Naomh McElhatton.

The event is expected to see over 300 women-led startups, funders and tech allies attend to join the conversation on everything from Tech Has No Gender (From Ada Lovelace to AI: inclusive innovation starts here), TechProduct Innovation (Go beyond the hype to get real-world strategies from global experts), Breaking Through (What it takes to grow your startup from kitchen table to IPO), Funding Forward (Demystifying the funding landscape, from angel to VC) and Women Innovators Rise (A spotlight on homegrown tech talent across the island).

With only 2% of global VC funding going to women, the summit will support attendees to spark connections, unlock funding pathways, and make women-led innovation visible and unstoppable.

Supported by Dublin City Council, it offers an opportunity for women across the tech ecosystem in Ireland to feel centred, supported and celebrated.

Mairin added: “The Summit is about inspiring women to step boldly forwards and use tech to solve big juicy real world challenges.

It’s about motivating women to go for the moonshot - and to realise that tech is the catalyst - it’s the easy bit once you are clear on your vision. Everyone can innovate with tech no matter their background or previous experience.

“The TechFoundHer Summit is not about tech - it’s about vision and imagination - it's for those who want to solve big problems and improve our world.

“Tech is your superpower to make it happen and scale your impact. It’s so powerful and it’s also lots of fun - but too often we’re told as women that tech is not for us -and we can feel like we don’t belong.

“It’s time to reimagine and redesign what tech innovation looks like and create a positive environment with the right tools, insights and role models - that’s where the magic happens. You don’t need to be a coder to start a tech company - tech is the easy bit once you have a roadmap and the right contacts.”

At this year’s TechFoundHer Summit in Dublin attendees will also meet the island-wide graduates of TechFoundHer’s Innovation Labs - a programme designed to make tech accessible, impactful, and inclusive.

Other key supporters of the 2025 Summit include U.S. Bank Europe as Network Sponsor and WITS (Women in Technology & Science Ireland) as Community Sponsor.

The TechFoundHer Innovation Labs Programme, which nurtures early-stage women-led tech ventures across the island, was proudly supported by InterTradeIreland (in partnership with Invest Northern Ireland and Enterprise Ireland) through the Shared Island Enterprise Scheme and included KPMG Ireland as the lead sponsor.

Leading up to the main summit there will be a series of Runway to Summit events taking place starting with a Belfast Town Hall at Microsoft HQ in City Quays on Wednesday April 16 from 1-2pm.

Hosted by Mairin it will shine a spotlight on women tech innovators from across Northern Ireland and beyond.

For more information go to techfoundher.com or book your tickets on Eventbrite.