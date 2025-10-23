Good Food Show Winter - everything you need to know about Birmingham's tastiest show

Get ready for a winter celebration like no other at the Good Food Show Winter, sponsored by Lexus. This year, they’re turning up the festive spirit with even more live entertainment and culinary inspiration. From the 27–30th of November 2025 at the NEC Birmingham, step into a foodie wonderland.

Taste seasonal delights, shop for unique gifts, and watch your favourite chefs and experts bring festive recipes to life on stage. With so much new for 2025, including exciting live experiences, brand-new food and drink exhibitors, and fresh festive features designed to surprise and delight, it’s the perfect way to kick off Christmas with flavour, fun, and sparkle.

This year, unwrap a sparkling line-up of culinary legends, from James Martin, Si King, Lisa Faulkner and Michel Roux with more to be announced, as they take to the stage to cook up festive feasts, seasonal treats, and Christmas magic.

Good Food Show Winter has lined up all the entertainment you could wish for this year, from hands-on workshops to book signings. The Big Kitchen is also back by popular demand! Sponsored by HexClad, it’s your front-row ticket to watch some of the UK’s biggest culinary names in action. From mouthwatering dishes to a lively festive atmosphere, it’s set to be a highlight of your day, with a star-studded 2025 line-up including James Martin, Si King, Rachel Allen, Lisa Faulkner, Jane Dunn of Jane’s Patisserie, and host Marcus Bean. Don’t miss the chance to take home seasonal inspiration and clever tips from the experts, perfect for impressing family and friends this Christmas.

If you’re looking for something even more festive, check out the Christmas Kitchen, hosted by Chris Bavin. It’s your go-to spot for cosy festive recipes made by a star-studded line-up. From Chariya Khattiyot to Ping Coombes and The Happy Pear, they will be making their favourite festive treats while spreading Christmas cheer to get you in the holiday spirit.

Tick Everything Off Your Christmas List in One Magical Day. This year, they’re bringing together hundreds of handpicked producers, from big-name brands to small artisan creators, such as The Cheshire Cheese Company, Atrangi and Benona Chocolates, to name a few. You can discover brand-new product launches, find your new favourite snack, and connect with the makers bringing their creations to life. At the Good Food Show, they have you covered. This is your one-stop destination for festive gifting, from stocking fillers to Christmas gadgets, helping you prepare for the big day in style. The new Gifting Village area of the show is perfect for finding stocking fillers and gifts alike, with brand such as Soctopus, and Selbrae House in attendance, with more to be announced.

For foodies, why not get them a signed copy of their favourite chef’s book at The Book Signing. Browse the latest titles from chefs and experts appearing at the show, and be able to meet, chat, and snap a selfie with your favourite chefs while they sign your book.

There’s more to discover than ever before at the Good Food Show, with exciting new experiences for everyone. Explore the Good Food Hub, a must-visit area bringing the very best of the Good Food brand to life with more experiences than ever. Take a seat at the free-to-attend stages, including the Good Food Kitchen, where magazine recipes come alive, with chefs such as Brin Pirathapan, Karan Gokani, and Max La Manna, confirmed to take to the stage. The Let’s Talk Good Food Stage features live podcast recordings, lively discussions, and the brand-new Kitchen Clinic, with themed sessions ranging from perfecting roast potatoes to mastering veggie centrepieces for your table. The perfect way to get up close and personal with your favourite chefs and pick up all their tips and tricks while getting your culinary questions answered. Discover all the interactive sessions, exciting new features, and exclusive merchandise, including aprons, tea towels, and spatulas – making this year’s show the biggest and most immersive Good Food experience yet.

If you are looking for a unique experience, why not try one of the many hands-on workshops, such as a Christmas Table session, where you can discover the world of Magical masalaswith Cyrus Todiwala in an intimate setting, grinding, blending, and sprinkling your way to spice perfection. For cocktail connoisseurs, try Andy’s Christmas Cocktail Crackers, where under Andy’s expert guidance you’ll learn to create festive cocktails that are sure to impress your guests this winter season. Or enjoy tastings where you can uncover something new to delight your taste buds. For wine lovers, celebrate with Grant Hedley at the Good Food Wine Club – the perfect way to learn which wines to serve this festive season.

For feasting at the Good Food Show, step aboard the Love At First Bite Restaurantby Princess Cruises – a dining experience inspired by the world-class cuisine found across their fleet. Enjoy signature dishes, curated wine pairings, and a bespoke cocktail, all served in an immersive setting that brings the flavour and flair of cruising with Princess to life.

For cheese lovers, this year they’ve taken their popular cheese tastings to the next level in the Cheese Hub. Curated by Keith Kendrick and friends, take a seat as you savour festive favourites, artisan creations, and perfect pairings. It’s the ultimate excuse to eat more cheese.

Step away from the crowds and feel like a star with the VIP experience. Enjoy exclusive access to the VIP lounge, front-row seats in a Big Kitchen theatre session, two complimentary glasses of fizz, and many more amenities. Priced at £100 (Adult) on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, or £105 (Adult) on Saturday.

Join us this November at the NEC Birmingham for the Good Food Show Winter, where a world of festive flavours, new experience’s and inspiration is waiting to be discovered.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: Goodfoodshowwinter