Greenbelt Festival’s Hidden Gems - what not to miss! 9 reasons to get yourself to Greenbelt Festival this August! Thursday 21 – Sunday 24 August 2025 Boughton House l Kettering

The countdown begins! There’s just seven weeks until this year’s Greenbelt Festival kicks off in the glorious grounds of Boughton House.

It’s time to dig behind the headliners and main stage acts and discover some of this year’s hidden gems - the unexpected, the unusual, and the unexplored. Here’s to those brilliant acts and unsung heroes we know you’re going to love.

1. The incredible talent of hip-hop and spoken word artist Sorvina will leave you breathless. Sorvina first found her voice in the world of folk singer-songwriters; she now turns these acoustic melodies and tragicomic lyricism into brilliant hip-hop storytelling. This is her Greenbelt debut and one we can’t wait to experience!

2. Hot off the press, and the latest addition to our lineup, genius ecological economist Kate Raworth. She’s back and bringing her brand new Doughnut Economics Circus show with her - Battle for the Biosphere: Nature vs Finance.

3. Now here’s a treat! Do you like laughing? Do you like ukuleles? Then you’ll love Plastic Jeezus, part of our comedy club after-hours bill on Friday and Saturday and genius purveyors of deadpan musical comedy about the most mundane observations. What’s not to like?

4. And for something completely different - the phenomenal sound artist, Jason Singh. He’s worked on everything from David Attenborough soundtracks to releasing music with Brian Eno (who is also at Greenbelt this summer). Like he says, ‘did you know you can make music from plants?’ Catch him at the Hot House.

5. Elsewhere at this year’s festival you can catch The Gospel According to Mike Peters in the Greenbelt's new NO FLY ZONE venue. With contributions from special guests beaming in from all over the world this is a tribute to the great Alarm frontman and Greenbelt favourite. Don’t miss it.

6. And now to politics…

In a world that needs hope-full leadership more than ever, Greenbelt is delighted to welcome Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer as she discusses how we might achieve real political vision for Britain's sustainable future.

7. Named by TIME magazine as one of fifteen inspirational women leading the fight against climate change, lawyer, activist and advocate Tessa Khan will be speaking at this year’s festival.

8. A thought-provoking, deeply moving, immersive experience, The Empathy Museum's 'A Mile In Your Shoes' will live right at the heart of this year’s festival. Enter a shoe shop, housed in a giant shoebox, where you’re invited to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes - literally. From a Syrian refugee to a sex work, a war veteran to neurosurgeon, walk a mile in the shoes of a stranger whilst listening to their story.

9. And finally, it’s the astonishingly brilliantAnnie and the Caldwells. Not strictly speaking ‘hidden’ as they close our main stage on Sunday night, but they’re the next big thing in gospel soul and deserve a huge shout-out. Recently featured in the Guardian's best albums of 2025, this is one act you have to see!

HOPE IN THE MAKING - MORE THAN JUST A FESTIVAL.

Greenbelt has always been more than a festival. It’s somewhere to believe in, somewhere to belong to, and this year, more than ever before, it's a place of hope (against all hope).

It sees hope as a practice, an attitude, a commitment. A space built temporarily up out of the ground for one weekend, where fresh possibilities are grown.

In the midst of the chaos of the never-ending bad news cycle, Greenbelt is hope in the making. Every name on this year’s lineup is more than just a name. Each artist offers hope, vision, and another way.

WANNA KNOW MORE?

Here’s the official line up poster! Whoop! Or pop over to Greenbelt’s website to check it out in all its glory - here.

HOW DO I GET A TICKET?

Greenbelt Festival’s pay-what-you-can ticketing model is back

Greenbelt Festival is rolling out its radical and inclusive pay-what-you-can ticketing pricing structure for a third year; where those who can pay – do – and those who can’t – have the opportunity to pay what they can.

There’s three simple price-points for adult tickets: Supported, Standard and Supporter. Adult weekend tickets cost just £180 for those who choose the Supported price, £240 for the festival’s Standard ticket, and £300 for the pay-it-forward Supporter ticket.

FESTIVAL CREDENTIALS

Each year Greenbelt strives to deliver a festival rich in diversity. Since its inception 52 years ago, its ethos has always been to create a space that is inclusive and representative. Great artistry, courageous activism and open-hearted belief has always been at the heart of the festival’s programming. A true trailblazer amongst UK’s festivals, Greenbelt believes in creating a diverse, intentional, all-inclusive line-up.

The first Greenbelt took place in 1974 on a Suffolk farm with the words ‘If you’ve got a field, you’ve got a festival’. The Sun Newspaper reviewed the first one as ‘The Nice People’s Pop Festival’, but it was more subversive than it appeared.

Over the years Greenbelt has welcomed headline acts such as Pussy Riot, Sinead O’Connor, Kae Tempest, Estelle, Laura Mvula, Magic Numbers, Ezra Furman, and Mavis Staples to name but a few! It has seen early performances by future global artists such as Ed Sheeren, Corinne Bailey Rae, as well as the mighty U2 who played Greenbelt in 1981 when they had only released their first album.

FESTIVAL DATE & VENUE

Thursday 21 – Sunday 24 August 2025 l Boughton House l Kettering

TICKET INFORMATION

You can buy tickets and find out more about Greenbelt’s ticketing structure here.

