Greenbelt offers 18 - 25 year olds festival lifeline with tickets from just £140 as it announces its Rebel Rouser venue line-up

Greenbelt Festival

Thursday 21 – Sunday 24 August 2025 l Boughton House l Kettering. PLAY HARD, PAY LESS - 18-25 YEAR OLD TICKETS JUST £140. Calling all festival-going 18 - 25 year olds! Greenbelt Festival’s young adult ticket is back meaning you can play hard and pay less this summer. Grab yours at just £140 for the full weekend. As festival ticket prices continue to soar year-on-year Greenbelt has reintroduced its young adult ticket with the sole aim of making festivals more accessible to young people. And that’s not all.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

REBELS WITH A CAUSE

It’s time to get your punk on at Greenbelt’s Rebel Rouser venue as it delivers up some of this summer’s best new music, and gives space to explore some of the big issues making the news through talks, workshops and sharing ideas.

Photo cred: Andy Mackley

REBEL ROUSER MUSIC - Don’t miss…

DRAAGS, the Leeds-based band combining queer punk, hardcore, hip-hop, prog and dance, with theatrical vocals, screaming horns and heavy groovy rhythms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grandma’s House who’ve been busy honing their grunge and post-punk influenced sound. Refusing to be pigeon-holed, they are here to shake up perceptions with their intelligent, stylish and raucous take on rock music.

Rapper Faithful Johannes - a performer, storyteller and musician who weaves Alan Bennett-level observational humour with his own crippling social anxieties - a total one-off. He’s teamed up with producer Neocia for their critically acclaimed album, The House at Night. A delicate study of childhood memories, familial relationships and parental angst.

REBEL ROUSER ACTIVISM, IDEAS & WORKSHOPS

The Rebel Rouser venue will also be hosting talks on AI and tech on navigating how to be human where we are digital with Alice Wroe; asking is yoga just hype - from cult leaders to brainwashed followers, TV celebrities and fake gurus, the story of yoga has involved some of the strangest currents of humanity - Stewart Home talks fascist yoga; and the Vandal Factory Podcast explores those magic moments where art meets activism.

Here’s the full Rebel Rouser line-up poster because let’s face it, life’s better with festivals.

PARTY & PROTEST - Why come to Greenbelt?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, it's different from other festivals. As well as one eye on your wallet, Greenbelt’s got the other on you. Each year it strives to create a better festival, one that is representative, inclusive and diverse. It mixes world-renowned artists and headliners with activism, debate and ideas. It’s somewhere you can party and dance the night away but it’s also somewhere you can explore big issues and share your opinions.

From AI to conflict in the Middle East; climate emergency to trans rights; criminal justice to migration; and mental health to Gen Z faith resurgence - no topic is too big. Greenbelt offers a chance to explore and debate these issues in a safe environment. Rather than feel alone or overwhelmed, Greenbelt encourages debate and discourse. In a world that can feel very difficult to navigate, Greenbelt’s somewhere to belong, a home where you can be exactly who you’re meant to be, not just tolerated but celebrated.

SO, WHO ELSE IS ON AT THIS YEAR’S GREENBELT?

Headliners include activist and Bridgerton actor Adjoa Andoh and disco soul gospel legends Annie and the Caldwells.

Queen of English folk Kate Rusby and afro-fusion collective K.O.G.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clothier, sustainability advocate, the Sewing Bee’s Patrick Grant and tragi-comedy coming-of-age one-man show Jesus, Jane, Mother & Me.

Musician and activist Brian Eno and politician Jeremy Corbyn.

Mercury Prize-nominated singer, songwriter Nadine Shah and stand-up comedian Lost Voice Guy.

Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens and Silent Witness actor and disability activist, Liz Carr.

WANNA KNOW MORE?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pop over to Greenbelt’s website to check it out in all its glory - here.

FESTIVAL CREDENTIALS

Each year Greenbelt strives to deliver a festival rich in diversity. Since its inception 51 years ago, its ethos has always been to create a space that is inclusive and representative. Great artistry, courageous activism and open-hearted belief has always been at the heart of the festival’s programming. A true trailblazer amongst UK’s festivals, Greenbelt believes in creating a diverse, intentional, all-inclusive line-up.

The first Greenbelt took place in 1974 on a Suffolk farm with the words ‘If you’ve got a field, you’ve got a festival’. The Sun Newspaper reviewed the first one as ‘The Nice People’s Pop Festival’, but it was more subversive than it appeared.

Over the years Greenbelt has welcomed headline acts such as Pussy Riot, Sinead O’Connor, Kae Tempest, Estelle, Laura Mvula, Magic Numbers, Ezra Furman, and Mavis Staples to name but a few! It has seen early performances by future global artists such as Ed Sheeren, Corinne Bailey Rae, as well as the mighty U2 who played Greenbelt in 1981 when they had only released their first album.

FESTIVAL DATE & VENUE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday 21 – Sunday 24 August 2025 l Boughton House l Kettering

TICKET INFORMATION

You can buy tickets and find out more about Greenbelt’s ticketing structure here.

FOLLOW US: