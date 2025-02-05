Half-term fun at Malvern’s Tractor World Show
Open from 9am each day, it’s a rip-roaring family day out, packed with hundreds of vintage, veteran and classic tractors, trucks, stationary engines, Land Rovers and vintage vehicles. There’s everything from massive farm machinery to fascinating “miniature model” section, plus horticultural and gardening equipment, including classic and modern ride-on mowers, to delight the gardener of the family.
Making the most of the showground’s excellent facilities, the ample free parking, disabled facilities, easy pathways, outdoor hardstanding, four huge indoor exhibition halls, two heated restaurants, coffee lounge, numerous outdoor catering stands and onsite cashpoint ensure enjoyable browsing whatever the weather. Dogs on leads are warmly welcomed and under-15s go free, making for the perfect half-term, hurrah!
Lots of friendly motoring clubs and exhibitors offer great opportunities to get hands-on, or pose for selfies with vehicles and machinery from classic to heavy horsepower. Bargain-hunters, make a beeline for H J Pugh & Co’s popular Saturday spring auction, with over 1,000 lots from parts, machinery, tools and spares to full-size tractors.
Nostalgia and curios seekers will love Sunday’s Outdoor Vintage Autojumble, dedicated to “strictly second-hand” motoring themed bygones, collectables and memorabilia. Anyone with a New Year’s Resolution to free up some space (or being nagged to!), there’s still time to register your lots online. Also, Sunday sees the return of The “Classic Commercial Drive-in-Day Display”.
Organiser Mark Woodward says: “The Three Counties Showground has a beautiful backdrop, and brilliant facilities. Adding the brand-new Kildare Hall to our roster for the first times means we’ll be packing out all four exhibition halls, and we can’t wait! This year we’re celebrating 40 years since the merger of legacy brands Case and International Harvester, and Case IH is bringing their superb exhibition lorry with built-in Connect Room, demonstrating latest technologies, innovations, and game-changing Raven guidance solutions”.
With great access with brown signs from all major routes, there’s ample free parking, disabled and coach facilities, discounted early bird day visitor tickets, and weekend camping tickets still available online. Grab yours and keep up to date with all show details and news at www.tractorworldshow.co.uk and “Tractor World Show” on Facebook. Then get ready to plough your furrow to a great day out!