'Hamilton meets Gilbert and Sullivan': Elton John song reimagined for Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical

Craige Els as Bob Geldof and the original cast of Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical

A radical reimagining of an Elton John classic has been released as the first single from Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical (Original Cast Recording).

The show is now open at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London’s West End, capturing the story of the music community’s response to the devastating famine in Ethiopia in 1985 and raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for the Band Aid Trust’s efforts to help those facing hunger around the world.

The songs in the show and on the album come from the world’s greatest pop icons, from Queen to Madonna, U2 to Bob Dylan. But it was to an Elton John hit that Bob Geldof turned to tell the story of his confrontation with the British prime minister as he fought to ensure donations would be tax free.

Bob Geldof said: “There was an argument between Margaret Thatcher and myself and it’s central to the show so the scene needed a real dynamism. I thought it should be Gilbert and Sullivan meets Hamilton.

“It stands out in the show as a moment of real politics. It needed to have a different treatment and it does, ending with the big showstopper and the dance off.”

He said the characterisation of Margaret Thatcher, played by Julie Atherton, is “spectacular”.

Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical (Original Cast Recording) - out on July 11 - is a fully realised rock record, available to preorder now, with songs by artists including including Queen, David Bowie, Ultravox, Boomtown Rats, U2, Elton John, The Police, The Who, Madonna, Phil Collins, Bob Dylan and more.

The record was announced this month by Bob Geldof, Midge Ure, Harvey Goldsmith and John Kennedy as they gathered at Wembley Stadium nearly 40 years after the groundbreaking concert. It is a love letter to the ‘80s – a time of bold anthems, raw emotion, and an unshakable belief in music’s power to change the world. This is not only a reworking of these legendary tracks, it’s a celebration of their lasting impact, recorded in the same spaces as many of the original iconic songs.

The album, produced by Olivier nominated arranger Matthew Brind and Jon Bath, and engineered by Grammy-nominated Jeremy Murphy, boasts a modern, expansive sound while staying true to the energy and emotion of the originals.

On 13 July 2025, Just for One Day will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of Live Aid with a very special performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre followed by an exclusive after party with surprise special guest performances at Koko, Camden. There are a limited number of tickets available to purchase with a generous additional contribution to the Band Aid Charitable Trust. For more information on this, and all other performances, click HERE.

Producer Jamie Wilson said: “From the outset, our aim with Just For One Day was to capture the spirit of unity and the transformative power of music that defined Live Aid. The cast album is a testament to that vision, bringing together timeless songs and heartfelt performances that resonate across generations. It's more than just a recording; it's a celebration of a moment when the world came together through music.”

Album producer Jon Bath said: “As a bonafide kid of the ‘80s the chance to make an album that celebrates that extraordinary era of popular music, defined by one Saturday in July 1985 has been a ‘kid in a candy shop’ moment as a producer. I hope we’ve done justice to every one of these iconic songs and can’t wait for listeners to have the chance to enjoy extraordinary performances by the cast and band of Just For One Day. In Bob’s emphatic words: ‘It better not be s**t.’ I firmly believe we’ve lived up to the challenge!”

While the album will undoubtedly transport listeners back to the golden age of rock, it also offers a moment to reflect on our world today. What has changed? What hasn’t? The songs that once called for action and unity in 1985 remain just as powerful and relevant in 2025.

10% of all ticket sales for Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical will go directly to the Band Aid Charitable Trust to continue their vital work, to date the musical has raised over £750,000.