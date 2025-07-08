Hampshire Countryside Day 2025: Everything you need to know

Hampshire Countryside Day 2025

Hampshire Countryside Day returns to the stunning Bereleigh Estate near Petersfield on Sunday 14 September 2025, providing an unmissable day out for families, countryside aficionados and four legged friends alike.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is an unforgettable celebration of rural life and country sports, where visitors can see expert demonstrations of rural sports and skills, and enjoy hands-on experiences, countryside shopping, live entertainment, and sample outstanding local food and drink.

The event is sponsored by Shorts waste management, demolition and plant hire, and show proceeds will go to the Countryside Alliance campaign efforts and the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

Key Attractions & Main Arena Highlights

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire Countryside Day 2025

From 10:15 am to 4:15 pm, the Main Arena will thrill spectators with a full schedule of demonstrations and competitions, including:

Gamegoer Gun Dogs routines and gundog scurry competitions

routines and gundog scurry competitions Inter‑Hunt Scurry relay heats and grand final

relay heats and grand final Hawking About Falconry demonstrations

demonstrations Terrier Racing

Hound Parade by local hunts

‘Have‑a‑Go’ Experiences - visitors can try their hand at a range of country sports:

Clay pigeon sessions led by Duncan Jeans of Chalk Hill Shooting Ground near Medstead, Hampshire, and his team

Archery with Raven Field Archers – suitable for almost all ages

Meon Valley Air Guns taster ranges – for novices and experts alike

Fishing tips and casting demos

Furry Competition Galore – show visitors are welcome to bring their dogs and can enter a range of competitions, including:

Family Fun Dog Show , including Best Trick, Waggiest Tail and Best Child Handler

, including Best Trick, Waggiest Tail and Best Child Handler Gun Dog Scurry open to all breeds

open to all breeds Lurcher & Terrier Show, featuring straight-track races and qualifier for Coursing Crew Champion of Champions.

Food, Drinks & Shopping

Over 100 trade stands await, offering a delightful selection of: crafts, clothing, sporting goods, countryside equipment and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The food & drink lineup includes hog roast, Cornish pasties, donuts and ice‑cream. There will also be a licensed bar serving Bowman’s ales, Meon cider, lager and soft drinks.

Event Hours & Location

Gates Open: 9:30 am

Main Arena: 10:15 am – approx. 4:15 pm

Event Closes: 5:00 pm

Venue: Bereleigh Estate, East Meon, Nr. Petersfield, Hampshire GU32 1ES

Ticket Information

Advance Tickets (online): £13.75 per adult (under-16s free)

On-the-Day Admission: £15 per adult; Under-16s continue to enjoy free entry hampshirecountrysideday.co.uk

Tickets are limited – advance booking highly recommended - via Ticket Source