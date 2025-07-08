Hampshire Countryside Day 2025: Everything you need to know
The event is an unforgettable celebration of rural life and country sports, where visitors can see expert demonstrations of rural sports and skills, and enjoy hands-on experiences, countryside shopping, live entertainment, and sample outstanding local food and drink.
The event is sponsored by Shorts waste management, demolition and plant hire, and show proceeds will go to the Countryside Alliance campaign efforts and the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.
Key Attractions & Main Arena Highlights
From 10:15 am to 4:15 pm, the Main Arena will thrill spectators with a full schedule of demonstrations and competitions, including:
- Gamegoer Gun Dogs routines and gundog scurry competitions
- Inter‑Hunt Scurry relay heats and grand final
- Hawking About Falconry demonstrations
- Terrier Racing
- Hound Parade by local hunts
‘Have‑a‑Go’ Experiences - visitors can try their hand at a range of country sports:
- Clay pigeon sessions led by Duncan Jeans of Chalk Hill Shooting Ground near Medstead, Hampshire, and his team
- Archery with Raven Field Archers – suitable for almost all ages
- Meon Valley Air Guns taster ranges – for novices and experts alike
- Fishing tips and casting demos
Furry Competition Galore – show visitors are welcome to bring their dogs and can enter a range of competitions, including:
- Family Fun Dog Show, including Best Trick, Waggiest Tail and Best Child Handler
- Gun Dog Scurry open to all breeds
- Lurcher & Terrier Show, featuring straight-track races and qualifier for Coursing Crew Champion of Champions.
Food, Drinks & Shopping
Over 100 trade stands await, offering a delightful selection of: crafts, clothing, sporting goods, countryside equipment and more.
The food & drink lineup includes hog roast, Cornish pasties, donuts and ice‑cream. There will also be a licensed bar serving Bowman’s ales, Meon cider, lager and soft drinks.
Event Hours & Location
- Gates Open: 9:30 am
- Main Arena: 10:15 am – approx. 4:15 pm
- Event Closes: 5:00 pm
- Venue: Bereleigh Estate, East Meon, Nr. Petersfield, Hampshire GU32 1ES
Ticket Information
- Advance Tickets (online): £13.75 per adult (under-16s free)
- On-the-Day Admission: £15 per adult; Under-16s continue to enjoy free entry hampshirecountrysideday.co.uk
- Tickets are limited – advance booking highly recommended - via Ticket Source