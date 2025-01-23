Hard Rock Cafe teams up with Pete Tong DJ Academy for exclusive DJ sessions

DJ Floyo _ Pete Tong DJ Academy

Hard Rock Cafe is starting 2025 with a bang through an exciting partnership with the Pete Tong DJ Academy, bringing exclusive DJ sessions to its iconic Piccadilly Circus and London locations.

Beginning this February, Hard Rock Cafe’s across Europe will feature some of the most talented DJs from the Academy, offering guests a unique opportunity to enjoy world-class music alongside Hard Rock’s signature food and drinks.

Pete Tong DJ Sessions will take place at Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus on Thursday February 13 from 7.30pm to 10pm with Floyo, featuring an exclusive set of tracks for the lovers in the lead up to St. Valentine’s Day. The sessions will continue every Thursday evening with performances by up-and-coming DJs and are free entry.

A new series of DJ nights are set to take place on the last Friday of every month at the Back Room Bar, located behind Hard Rock Cafe London on Old Park Lane. Kicking off on February 28, with DJ Alexander, these free entry sessions will run from 7pm to 10pm and promise an unforgettable evening of cutting-edge music.

“We're excited to join forces with the Pete Tong DJ Academy for this innovative collaboration," said Stefano Pandin, VP of Operations UK & Europe at Hard Rock International. "This initiative celebrates emerging musical talent, blending exceptional performances with the iconic Hard Rock experience. Hard Rock Cafe has been all about celebrating music since the beginning, and we’re thrilled to continue being at the forefront of supporting new musical talent. It’s a fantastic opportunity to unite music lovers and showcase the next generation of DJs in a truly dynamic atmosphere.”

Pete Tong shared his excitement about the partnership, saying: "This partnership with Hard Rock Cafe is a testament to what the Pete Tong DJ Academy is all about—creating meaningful opportunities for our students to showcase their skills and passion for music. It’s exciting to see our Talent Pool graduates breaking boundaries, performing at iconic venues, and contributing to the global music scene. Hard Rock Cafe’s commitment to supporting emerging talent aligns perfectly with our vision, and I couldn’t be prouder to see this come to life."

This collaboration presents a wonderful opportunity to spotlight the next generation of DJ talent nurtured by Pete Tong, a respected figure in electronic music. The sessions at Hard Rock Cafe provide a platform for these rising stars to perform at the city’s most renowned venues.

View upcoming DJ & live music sessions here:

While soaking up the electrifying DJ sessions, indulge in creative twists on classic American bites with Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus' After Hours Menu making it the place to be for live entertainment, handcrafted cocktails, and comfort food. Whether winding down from an evening out, or gearing up for a night on the town, Hard Rock Cafe has the recipe for a memorable late-night vibe. The ‘After Hours’ menu showcases an irresistible lineup of specially curated cocktails, including, Second Wind, where sweet meets spicy with a tantalising mix of Patrón Tequila, peach, jalapeño, fresh lime, and agave. Last Dance of black cherry with Hendrick’s Gin, Cointreau Orange Liqueur, and a burst of fresh lime, or the All Nighter in which Grey Goose Vodka and Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur join forces with freshly brewed espresso to deliver a kick of caffeine to keep you rockin’.

Alongside these are an array of American-inspired bites and late-night favourites. These delectable dishes are set to satisfy any craving, with classics like Nachos, and Wings, alongside Jumbo Pretzels, Loaded Tater Tots, All-American Sliders, Smash Burger Tacos and more.

The After Hours menu is available at Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus, from Tuesday to Thursday, 9pm to 11.30pm (last entry at 11pm), and 9pm to 12.30am on Friday and Saturday (last entry at midnight).

For reservations, to view the After Hours menu or for more information, visit: https://cafe.hardrock.com/piccadilly-circus/ or https://cafe.hardrock.com/london/