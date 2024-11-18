Harlaxton Manor invites guests to ‘journey through the decades’ in unique Christmas events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harlaxton Manor near Grantham will welcome visitors for a Christmas Open House with a difference

A picturesque landmark on the Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire borders is hosting a spectacular series of Open Houses later this month and into December.

The Grade I listed Harlaxton Manor, set within a 300-acre historic estate of gardens and parkland, is inviting guests for the rare opportunity to explore its historic interior - which will be specially decorated to reflect and celebrate different periods in time.

From the Victorian era to the year 2000, guests can explore a range of historical oddities and unique adornments at Harlaxton Manor for its ‘Christmas Through the Ages’ Open House events. The 1940s room will include a private collection of memorabilia honouring the wartime Prime Minister: ‘Meeting Winston Churchill’.

Harlaxton Manor in the snow

This consists of a true-to-life waxwork model of the politician as well as highlights from the country’s biggest private collection of Churchill memorabilia - including a painting by the man himself.

Bethan Price, events manager at Harlaxton Manor, said:

“We’re showcasing something really special this year - a spectacular Christmas in the splendour of Harlaxton Manor and its gardens that doubles as a nostalgic journey through the ages.

“Our Christmas Open House is poised to be our biggest-ever offering. After a rapturous response to our recent 1940s weekend, we decided to extend the theme - with a bigger, bold and more engaging offering. We’ll be decking our Grade-I listed halls with festive finery, fashions and pop culture references from the Victorian era, through to the noughties via the 1920s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60, 70s, 80s and 90s. We even have a special focus on the future of Christmas, with Christmas trees made from interesting and usual recycled materials.

Harlaxton Manor will feature a Churchill Exhibition

“We really hope you’ll join us for an inspiring and nostalgic Christmas experience like no other - all within the ornate splendour of our storied and historic manor, which we’re thrilled to be able to enjoy and share with you all.”

Dr Holly Carter, Director and Dean of Harlaxton College said: “Harlaxton Manor is honoured to present this incredible private collection of Winston Churchill memorabilia - especially given that 2024 marks the 150th anniversary of his birth.

“We’ll be showcasing some real items of historical interest that history buffs and those with an affinity for the military are sure to enjoy.”

During wartime, Harlaxton Manor served as a military base for the nation’s armed forces. In 1942, RAF Harlaxton was recommissioned to accommodate The Royal Air Force's 1st Airborne Division - a crucial addition to the war situated in the heart of Bomber County.

Constructed in 1831 by businessman Gregory Gregory, Harlaxton Manor is a 19th-century historic house on the outskirts of Grantham. The manor combines Gothic, Jacobethan and Baroque styles to create a spectacular impression that’s truly unique.

The Christmas Open House will be open to visitors from 10am to 5pm (last entry at 4pm) on Saturday 30 November, Sunday 1 December and Saturday 7 - Sunday 8 December. Tickets start from £11 for children, while adult tickets are £18, Concessions (65 or over) £15 and under 2s are free of charge. A family pass for two adults and three children can be purchased for £55.

To book tickets in advance, please visit www.harlaxton.co.uk. A limited number of tickets will also be available on arrival at the Manor’s main entrance.

For more information, to see pricing and book your place, visit www.tickets.harlaxton.co.uk or call 01476 403000.