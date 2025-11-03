Harlaxton Manor: ‘Spend Christmas in a storybook setting’ with string of festive events

A picturesque landmark is hosting a “seasonal spectacular” with a series of Christmas-themed Open Houses throughout December.

Usually closed to the public, the Grade I listed Harlaxton Manor on the Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire borders is inviting guests for the rare opportunity to explore its historic interior, which will be specially decorated for the festive season.

Taking place on the first two weekends of December (6th-7th, 13th-14th December), and set in the awe-inspiring architectural hidden gem of Harlaxton Manor and its vast parklands, visitors can take in the incredible sights and sounds, all while being serenaded by the local all-male choir The Belvoir Wassailers and the vocal stylings of Miss Lily Lovejoy and Miss Sarah Jane.

A classically trained pianist, Bill Kirby, will be on hand to ensure that the impressive and ornate interior of the historic manor house is a symphony of sounds for all, making it an unforgettable and ethereal day out for the whole family as Christmas draws ever closer. What’s more, it will feature Father Christmas’s Grotto for the little ones - and a host of vintage festive stalls for guests of all ages.

Bethan Watson, Events Manager at Harlaxton Manor, said:

“Like a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, we’re pulling out all the stops to create an incredible seasonal spectacular with our Open House events this December.

“With a rich and eclectic history and a whole host of goodies on offer, if you want to spend Christmas in a storybook setting, Harlaxton Manor is the place to be. It’s a truly enchanting day out - and the ideal location for taking your scenic shots for this year’s Christmas cards!”

Constructed in 1831 by businessman Gregory Gregory, Harlaxton Manor is a 19th-century historic house on the outskirts of Grantham. The manor combines Gothic, Jacobethan and Baroque styles to create a spectacular impression that’s truly unique - and impossible to ignore.

The Christmas Open House will be open to visitors for mornings or afternoons, with morning viewings from 10am to 1:30pm and afternoon viewings from 1:30pm to 5pm (last entry at 4pm). Tickets start from £11 for children (ages 2-16), while adult tickets are £18, Concessions (65 or over) £15 and under 2s are free of charge. A family pass for two adults and three children can be purchased for £55.

To book tickets in advance, please visit www.harlaxton.co.uk.

1 . Contributed Harlaxton Manor in the winter snow Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed The gardens of Harlaxton Manor in the winter snow Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Santa and helpers at Harlaxton Manor Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed ‘Spend Christmas in a storybook setting’ with string of festive events at local landmark Photo: Submitted Share