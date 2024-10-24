Haunted Halloween Quest at Leeds Castle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Halloween, Leeds Castle invites families to embark on a magical and mysterious quest like no other, offering an unforgettable experience set against the stunning backdrop of one of England’s most iconic castles.

From October 26th to November 3rd, ‘Guardians of the Grounds’ will immerse visitors in a thrilling Halloween experience blending history with mystery and guaranteed to delight visitors of all ages.

As children embark on their adventure, they will be armed with a special quest sheet, guiding them through the sprawling grounds of the castle.

Embark on a quest to find Rocky, the Castle Stone Monster, and recover the six magical coloured stones.

Follow the map, meet the Guardians, and complete the challenges to lift the curse and restore the castle walls before it’s too late.

As children interact with these remarkable characters, they will gather essential information, uncover hidden clues, and solve riddles.

Once they have found all the magical stones, they will make their way to the Castle Maze to help lift the Curse of the Tumbling Walls.

Beyond the excitement of the quest, The Guardians of the Grounds offers an immersive Halloween experience, where the timeless magic of the Castle comes alive.

To cap off a delightful day of fun, make sure to participate in the spooktacular Halloween fancy dress competition.

Every day, you have the exciting opportunity to showcase your creativity and style, vying for the esteemed title of ‘best dressed’.

Not only will you have a chance to impress your fellow attendees, but you might also claim the coveted trophy as your well-deserved prize.

Meet the majestic birds this Halloween

Be sure to visit the Birds of Prey Centre, where you can get up close and personal with these magnificent birds at Talon’s ‘Cast of Hawks’ display, a thrilling Halloween falconry show.

Spectacular autumnal strolls

Enjoy a peaceful stroll through the estate’s stunning gardens, each offering unique charm and vibrant autumn colours.

Take a moment to appreciate the rich history and beauty of Leeds Castle and its enchanting surroundings this autumn.

Continue your enchanted adventure

Extend your visit this Halloween half term with a unique castle getaway.

Options include bed and breakfast, holiday cottages and an exclusive manor house escape. Enjoy exclusive out-of-hours access to the grounds during your stay, allowing you to experience the enchanting atmosphere in a whole new light.

Tickets are available online, and as part of Leeds Castle’s ongoing promotion, visitors can ‘Pay for the day and visit free all year’.

· Online admission prices (Pay for the day and visit free all year): Adult (16+) £31.50, Child £22.50, Family £79. For details and to book, visit www.leeds-castle.com . Leeds Castle, Broomfield, Maidstone ME17 1PL. T: 01622 765 400 E: [email protected].

About Leeds Castle, Kent

Leeds Castle is considered a national treasure, providing a window onto over nine hundred years of British history. It is a haven of tranquillity and offers a wealth of discovery and enjoyment for all ages.