Have an Egg-cellent Easter at Hard Rock Cafes' 'Breakfast with the Bunny'

Hard Rock Cafes Breakfast with the Bunny in London

This Easter, Hard Rock Cafe London and Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus are inviting families to join their Breakfast with the Bunny event – the ultimate way to celebrate Easter with a morning of food, fun, and festive magic!

On Sunday 13th April and Thursday 17th April 2025, both iconic London venues will be serving up a rockin’ start to the day with a delicious breakfast spread and egg-cellent entertainment for the whole family.

At Hard Rock Cafe London, guests can dive into an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet featuring fluffy all-American pancakes, sizzling English breakfast classics, and plenty more to pile onto your plate. Meanwhile, over at Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus, the same delicious dishes will be served plated-style – perfect for those who prefer their pancakes with a side of table service.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Little rockstars will love the doughnut decorating station, face painting, games galore, and of course, a very special visit from the Easter Bunny – ready to hop in for laughs and all the photo ops your phone can handle.

Whether you're team pancake or team full English, there’s something on the menu for everyone, along with a whole lot of joy on the side.

So, gather the family, bring your best bunny ears, and join us for a morning of unforgettable Easter fun at one of our iconic London venues.

DATE & TIME:

Sunday, 13th April 2025 , 10:00 AM at Hard Rock Cafe London (Old Park Lane)

, 10:00 AM at Hard Rock Cafe London (Old Park Lane) Thursday, 17th April 2025, 9:00 AM at Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus

LOCATIONS:

Hard Rock Cafe London – 150 Old Park Lane, Mayfair, London W1K 1QZ

– 150 Old Park Lane, Mayfair, London W1K 1QZ Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus – 225-229 Piccadilly, St. James's, London W1J 9HR

TICKETS: Priced from £7.95 - £34.95. Book your tickets soon as spots are limited!

IMPORTANT NOTE: Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. For group seating, please purchase all tickets in one transaction. Tickets are non-refundable.

BOOK YOUR SPOT HERE: https://www.designmynight.com/london/bars/mayfair/hard-rock-cafe/breakfast-with-bunny-9?t=tickets