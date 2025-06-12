Hilton Park honour carers for National Carers Week

Goodies were presented to the Carers at Hilton Park Care Home

Residents at Hilton Park Care Home in Bottisham, run by Barchester Healthcare, are celebrating National Carers Week, which takes place from June 9-15. Residents wanted to thank all the wonderful staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living in their care.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carers Week is an annual event to raise awareness of caring, highlighting the challenges carers face, and recognising the contribution they make to our residents, families and communities throughout the UK. The theme for Carers Week this year is ‘caring about equality’ which focuses on the challenges faced by unpaid carers such as poverty, social isolation and poor mental health. Carers Week aims to raise awareness, acknowledge the vital contribution of carers and encourage people to identify as carers and seek support.

Staff were treated to a wide variety of treats and other goodies as the residents had their chance to thank the care staff for all of their hard work that goes on at the home on a daily basis. Family and friends arrived throughout the afternoon to join in the fun with staff and residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geanina Tinca, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Carers Week and thank our fantastic carers. To be able to welcome the community, relatives and friends into the home is always a pleasure. Everyone has had such a brilliant day.”

Treats were laid on for the Carers at Hilton Park

Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park provides nursing care and residential care for 88 residents ranging from respite care to longer stays.