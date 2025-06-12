Hilton Park honour carers for National Carers Week
Carers Week is an annual event to raise awareness of caring, highlighting the challenges carers face, and recognising the contribution they make to our residents, families and communities throughout the UK. The theme for Carers Week this year is ‘caring about equality’ which focuses on the challenges faced by unpaid carers such as poverty, social isolation and poor mental health. Carers Week aims to raise awareness, acknowledge the vital contribution of carers and encourage people to identify as carers and seek support.
Staff were treated to a wide variety of treats and other goodies as the residents had their chance to thank the care staff for all of their hard work that goes on at the home on a daily basis. Family and friends arrived throughout the afternoon to join in the fun with staff and residents.
Geanina Tinca, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Carers Week and thank our fantastic carers. To be able to welcome the community, relatives and friends into the home is always a pleasure. Everyone has had such a brilliant day.”
Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park provides nursing care and residential care for 88 residents ranging from respite care to longer stays.