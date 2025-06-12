Hitchin care home hosts dementia friendly drama performance

As part of the home's monthly Carers Café which is held on every second Thursday of the month from 10.30am, residents from within the local community were invited to join to attend the performance whilst enjoying tea, coffee and cake whilst being able to discover more about living with dementia and this condition, with Alzheimer’s Society and other guests in attendance. There was plenty of support on hand for the community. Guests had a chance to take a tour of the home and ask any questions they might have about care.