Hitchin care home hosts dementia friendly drama performance

As part of the home's monthly Carers Café which is held on every second Thursday of the month from 10.30am, residents from within the local community were invited to join to attend the performance whilst enjoying tea, coffee and cake whilst being able to discover more about living with dementia and this condition, with Alzheimer’s Society and other guests in attendance. There was plenty of support on hand for the community. Guests had a chance to take a tour of the home and ask any questions they might have about care.
General Manager of the home, Babu Rangarajan said: “Our Community Carers Cafe allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course with the performance learn more regarding how to care for loved ones with dementia and understand the daily challenges they may face whilst in the community.”
Iris Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Iris Court provides residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.