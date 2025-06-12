Natalie, Joan, Carol and Sylvia Escape to the sea performanceplaceholder image
Natalie, Joan, Carol and Sylvia Escape to the sea performance

Hitchin care home hosts dementia friendly drama performance

By Cassie Hinton
Contributor
46 minutes ago
Staff and residents at Iris Court care home in Hitchin have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to enjoy an interactive dementia friendly performance “Escape to the Sea“ with playwright and actress, Jenny Ayres.

As part of the home's monthly Carers Café which is held on every second Thursday of the month from 10.30am, residents from within the local community were invited to join to attend the performance whilst enjoying tea, coffee and cake whilst being able to discover more about living with dementia and this condition, with Alzheimer’s Society and other guests in attendance. There was plenty of support on hand for the community. Guests had a chance to take a tour of the home and ask any questions they might have about care.

General Manager of the home, Babu Rangarajan said: “Our Community Carers Cafe allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course with the performance learn more regarding how to care for loved ones with dementia and understand the daily challenges they may face whilst in the community.”

Iris Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Iris Court provides residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Jenny Ayres Escape To The Sea

1. Contributed

Jenny Ayres Escape To The Sea Photo: Submitted

Sandra and Tony

2. Contributed

Sandra and Tony Photo: Submitted

Jenny Ayres Escape To The Sea

3. Contributed

Jenny Ayres Escape To The Sea Photo: Submitted

Jenny Ayres Escape To The Sea Performance at Iris Court

4. Contributed

Jenny Ayres Escape To The Sea Performance at Iris Court Photo: Submitted

Related topics:Alzheimer's Society
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice