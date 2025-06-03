Hitchin care home hosts intergenerational playgroup for the young and old

Iris Court Tots Club, Hitchin Fire Brigade attended the event

Iris Court Care Home, in Hitchin have recently hosted a monthly intergenerational playgroup for residents and members of the local community.

The home is welcoming groups of Mums and their toddlers who live locally as well as carers with babies to enjoy music, games and activities with residents at the home whilst favourite TV characters such as Bluey & Paw Patrol will be there to meet everyone in attendance.

General Manager, Babu Rangarajan of Iris Court Care Home, said: “We are inviting the community into the home as a way to support the carers who visit our home who have young children.

"We are aware of how important intergenerational activities are for both our residents and our younger participants. If anyone ever wants to stop in for a lovely morning with your young ones, or just for a cuppa and a break, we’d love to have you join us.”

Bluey & Natalie at Iris Courts Tots Club

Iris Court Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Iris Court Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays