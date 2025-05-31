Hitchin man to run 70 miles along Hadrian’s Wall for Throat Cancer Awareness
This gruelling challenge isn’t just a test of stamina. For Andi, it’s deeply personal. Inspired by the battle his brother-in-law and family have faced with throat cancer, Andi is determined to raise both vital funds and awareness for a disease that affects thousands every year yet often goes unnoticed until it's too late.
“Throat cancer is misunderstood, misdiagnosed, and massively underfunded,” said Andi. “It’s been on my heart for a while, and this felt like the right way to finally do something about it.”
Despite signing up while recovering from a torn calf and carrying an extra 20kg in weight, Andi is pushing through pain, time, and terrain to make this happen. He’ll face over 3,500 feet of elevation, 26 hours of near-continuous movement, and the mental isolation of long-distance solo running.
He's already raised over £3,800 for the Throat Cancer Foundation, the only UK charity solely dedicated to throat cancers. The funds will help the Foundation continue its vital work in supporting patients, educating the public, and funding research into earlier diagnosis and better treatment outcomes.
Gordon Dow, Trustee and Business Development Manager at the Throat Cancer Foundation, said, “What Andi is doing is phenomenal. This level of personal commitment, not just physically but emotionally, shows the depth of care and drive behind our supporters. Every step he takes is helping shine a spotlight on cancers that too often go unspoken. We’re proud to have him standing with us.”
Support the Campaign
To sponsor Andi and follow his training journey, visit: