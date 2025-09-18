Hoburne hosts Spooktacular Extravaganza for Halloween

Halloween fun without scary prices at Hoburne

Hoburne’s Parks across the south of England are taking Halloween fun to a whole new level this half-term with a gaggle of ghoulish good times that won’t give your wallet a fright.

The two-week Spooktacular Extravaganza programme will run from Friday 17th October - Sunday 2nd November, to cover all regional variations in half-term, so none of your little demons have to miss out.

Group Entertainment Manager, Hayley Baber, says, “We want people to be able to come to our parks, to relax, get into the spirit of Halloween, and know that their kids can join in with everything and have a good time without worrying about the cost.Some people in the industry jack up the prices for the big seasonal occasions like Halloween but we have a strong belief people have already paid for their holidays, and they don’t need any scary surprises once they get here. We charge a small fee for a few of the activities, but that’s usually when there’s something for the children to take away at the end of it, and we make sure everyone knows well in advance.”

The Spooktacular Extravaganza includes, Halloween party nights each Thursday and Saturday featuring an exclusively-produced show from your favourite Hoburne (G)hosts, including a fancy dress competition and our ever-popular “decorate a table” competition.

Our celebrated Witch & Wizard School at Hoburne Bashley, Hoburne Naish, Hoburne Park, Hoburne Cotswold and Hoburne Devon Bay will be FREE during the Halloween festivities teaching eager young magicians some spooky spells and powerful potions.

There’ll be Creepy Crafts including Zombie Pebble Painting, Ceramics and Pumpkin Decorating, and the chance to Build a Halloween-themed Monster Bear to love forever.

The Ghostblasters are looking for new recruits to help investigate the mysterious Hoburne Hauntings, but beware, there’s a lot of slime about.

The Halloween fun isn’t limited to the kids.As always, there will be award-winning shows and cabaret performances, and some monstrous activities for mums and dads including Beastly Bingo Beats, with the chance to win some enchanted treasure.

Hayley says, “Halloween is really important to a lot of our guests, and we want to make sure they have the chance to make the kind of memories they will never forget at prices they can actually afford. Because we’re one of the few holiday park operators who are still family-owned we can stick to our principals around value and the importance of bringing families together. Quality family time is what we’re about, whatever the time of year.”