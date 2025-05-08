Holding back the years: 40 years of Simply Red live in Santiago; only in cinemas May 15

Mick Hucknall

To celebrate 40 years of legendary music, Simply Red are releasing their concert film “Holding Back the Years: 40 Years of Simply Red, Live in Santiago” on the big screen.

This stunning 4k concert film sees the band perform all their classic hits and fan favourites including ‘Money’s Too Tight To Mention’, ‘Stars’ and ‘Holding Back The Years’, as well as intimate behind-the-scenes interviews with Mick Hucknall.

The film will go to select cinemas worldwide from May 15th, including hundreds of cinemas across the UK, Europe, Asia and the Americas, with more locations being added daily.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE

Simply Red Live In Santiago

Originally hailing from Manchester, the soul-pop band Simply Red have been an integral part of the fabric of British contemporary music for four decades. All 13 of their studio albums (as well as two greatest hits collections) have peaked in the top 10 of the UK album charts, from 1985’s ‘Picture Book’ all the way through to 2023’s ‘Time’. 1991’s classic album ‘Stars’ was the best-selling album in the UK for two years running, including hit singles ‘Something Got Me Started’, ‘Thrill Me’ and ‘For Your Babies’.

Captured during Simply Red’s electrifying performances in Santiago, Chile, in March 2025, the film captures Mick and the band at their absolute finest, delivering an unforgettable experience that is now coming to the big screen for the world to enjoy. The stunning cinematography captures both the intimate moments and the grandeur and energy of the packed arena. Behind the music, the film also includes exclusive interview footage, with an inside look into Simply Red’s 40 year career from Mick Hucknall himself.

"We had a wonderful time performing in Santiago at the Movistar Arena, celebrating 40 years of Simply Red with all the fans who came out to see us. It was a truly special few shows and we’re very excited to have the opportunity now to share it with our fans globally. We hope you enjoy re-living the experience of Simply Red live on the big screen!"

“Holding Back the Years: 40 Years of Simply Red, Live in Santiago” is set to be an exceptional cinematic experience for fans both new and old.

Booking link: simplyred.com/cinema

Certificate: PG TBC / Running time: 120 mins

South West Venues:

Cineworld Bath

Cineworld Gloucester Quays

Cineworld Plymouth

Cineworld Yeovil

Everyman Bath

Everyman Bristol

Everyman Cheltenham

Everyman Salisbury

Merlin Bodmin

Merlin Coleford

Merlin Cromer

Merlin Falmouth

Merlin Helston

Merlin Ilfracombe

Merlin Kingsbridge

Merlin Oakhampton

Merlin Penzance

Merlin Redruth

Merlin Thurso

Merlin Tiverton

Merlin Torquay

Merlin Wellington

Merlin Weston-super-Mare

Odeon Bath

Odeon Taunton

Parade Marlborough

Picturedome Dorchester

Picturehouse Exeter

Vue Bristol Cribbs

Vue Plymouth

Wotton Cinema

Source Entertainment, established in 2024, is a London-based film distribution company specialising in event cinema releases. We are focused on bringing new and exciting big screen content to audiences domestically and around the globe, with bespoke strategies for each of its titles. With decades of combined experience across distribution and events, our aim is to maximise audience awareness and enjoyment whilst also maintaining a seamless and successful relationship with our partners across the board.

Rippla broadcasts music shows and events to local venues around the world so that fans can watch together. Rippla have produced music experiences for some of the world’s top bands including Mumford and Sons, The Smile and The National.

Rippla is a Midemlab Winner with a model that allows fan communities to connect around their passion for specific artists. www.rippla.tv

Electric Light Studios

Specialising in music, Electric Light Studios bring talent closer to their audiences through stories that are intimate, inspiring and shareable. Founded & run by acclaimed director and producer Dan Massie, their client-first approach with creativity is rooted in reality. Born out of a major music label, then broken free, they provide artists and clients with a fine tuned, unrivalled offering that connects audiences with talent.