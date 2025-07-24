Holland & Barrett bring its 'Monday Miles' Run Club to London this July

Holland & Barrett have teamed up with Sport Relief to encourage the nation to 'Be a good sport' this Summer!

Holland & Barrett has launched ‘Monday Miles’, beginner-friendly run clubs from stores across the UK to encourage people to take their first step into the world of running as a means of leading a healthier and happier lifestyle, while raising funds for Sport Relief.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arriving at H&B’s Battersea Power Station in London on July 28, the run will be hosted by The Running Charity which is funded by Comic Relief, who introduces young people that are experiencing homelessness to the power of fitness through their nationwide hubs.

Each H&B session will expertly coach all attendees through the course and teach them the positive benefits of running. The initiative is designed to encourage people who have never run before, or who might feel intimidated by traditional running groups, to take the first step, in a supportive, community-led environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants are encouraged to arrive at the store from 6pm, ready for a 6:30pm run start. Each session includes a warm-up led by expert coaches from The Running Charity and an engaging interval-style sessionin Battersea Park where participants will be guided through a series of short runs focused on breathing, form and technique.

Expert advice will be offered along the way on posture and form, as well as guidance on cooling-down and products to aid recovery at the finish line.

All runners will receive a goody bag upon the completion of the run worth up to £65, packed with H&B goodies to help keep attendees moving better, feeling stronger and recovering quicker long after the event.

Holland & Barrett and Comic Relief both recognise the benefits of running to support people’s lives and the connection between physical and mental wellbeing. That’s why Holland & Barrett are supporting this summer’s Sport Relief Campaign, which will raise funds for vital projects that support mental health and help young people build self-esteem and resilience through sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Monday Miles’ Run Clubs will be taking place across the UK this summer, arriving in Cardiff and Birmingham later in the month.

Spaces are limited and sure to go fast, so don’t miss your chance to join the London experience. Tickets cost just £5 per person and can be booked via Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/holland-barrett-x-sport-relief-run-clubs-4477413