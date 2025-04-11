Hop into an egg-ceptional Easter at Gravity Active

Hop into Easter fun at Gravity Active

This Easter, get ready to bounce into an unforgettable adventure at Gravity Active. Whether you’re planning a family day out, a meet-up with friends, or an action-packed treat for the kids, Gravity Active is the place to be for an egg-stra special Easter!

From bouncing challenges to egg hunts and Easter bunny visits, Gravity Active is packed with egg-citement for all ages. It’s the perfect way to burn off the Easter chocolate while having a cracking time too!

Visitors can look forward to a magical Easter Bunny Meet & Greet, offering the perfect chance to snap festive photos and create lasting memories. The fun continues with a twist on the classic favourite, the Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza, where participants search for hidden Easter egg pictures around the park, each one unlocking a fun-filled challenge.

Beyond the bounce, tuck into egg-citing Easter-themed treats at the café and hop to the groove at the high-energy daytime discos.

Plus, this year Gravity Active is set to energise the Easter break with its brand-new “Bunny Bounce Challenge”, a fun, high-energy activity designed for all the family. Shoppers are invited to take part in this interactive trampoline adventure, hopping and bouncing through the park to discover five hidden Easter egg pictures. Each egg location presents a unique jump challenge, from star jumps and frog leaps to bunny hops and mid-air spins. The final task encourages participants to strike their best jump pose in a designated photo zone. As an added bonus, those who complete the challenge can scan an on-site QR code to enter a prize draw for the chance to win a family pass for four.

With something for every-bunny to enjoy, Gravity Active is the go-to destination for families looking to make this Easter extra special. To book your trip, and for more information, please visit www.gravity-global.com.